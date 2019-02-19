New ‘Apex Legends’ Gun Teased, Arriving Tomorrow

If Respawn Entertainment has shown fans anything over the past couple of weeks, it’s that they enjoy revealing something and releasing it shortly afterward. Apex Legends was announced and launched on the same day, and while many players have been searching high and low for what’s to come, the developers have officially teased the game’s first new weapon.

Taking to Twitter, the Apex Legends account shared a clip of the new weapon, which is set to arrive tomorrow. Not much is seen outside of its seemingly incredible power that will surely devastate the competition.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Get ready to cry havoc—a new gun is coming to King’s Canyon pic.twitter.com/w8LNa2GDWn — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) February 19, 2019

As can be seen in the brief video, the new weapon coming to Apex Legends appears to be a light machine gun of sorts. In addition to this, the gun also seems to have a charged shot that will certainly prove to be quite useful. The best part of all is that it will be arriving in-game tomorrow, February 20th!

Unfortunately, Respawn kept the specifics on the light side, as in they didn’t say much at all outside of when the new weapon is coming to Apex Legends. We imagine they will have more to say when players get their hands on it while running around Kings Canyon.

For more on Apex Legends:

“Choose from a lineup of outlaws, soldiers, misfits, and misanthropes, each with their own set of skills,” boasts the game’s official description. “The Apex Games welcome all comers – survive long enough, and they call you a Legend.”

If you’re going to survive the Apex Games, you have to think fast. Master your Legend’s abilities, make strategic calls on the fly, and use your team’s strengths to your advantage in vicious 60-player matches.

Experience the next evolution of battle royale with Respawn Beacons you can use to resurrect your teammates, Smart Comms to help you communicate, Intelligent Inventory so you can grab only what you need, and an all-new way to drop into the action with Jumpmaster deployment.

Compete every season to unlock new Legends, fresh weapons, themed loot, and more.

Apex Legends is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. You can check out more coverage on the hot new free-to-play battle royale title right here.

What exactly do you think the new weapon coming to Apex Legends is? Will it be better than the Mozambique? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!