New Assassin’s Creed Origins Trailer Introduces The Order Of The Ancients

A new trailer for Assassin’s Creed Origins has just arrived, and it sets up the backstory in regards to the dangerous force that Bayek must face over the course of his journey – the Order of the Ancients.

According to the trailer, which you can see above, these “faceless men” seek out power by any means necessary, hoping to find something that will give them equal or greater measure over the Egyptian Gods – and nothing will stand in their way when it comes to attaining this power.

Though the trailer is a bit low on action, it certainly sets the stage for a number of targets that Bayek will track down over the course of the game, including figures hiding behind masks, as well as powerful beings that will no doubt have influence over a few folks that will stand in your way, weapons drawn.

“Poisonous snakes. Ravenous hyenas. A plague of insects. These nasty creatures all make appearances in a new trailer for Assassin’s Creed Origins, but the real threat comes from a shadowy cabal known as The Order of the Ancients. They manipulate the pharaoh and seek to extend their power and control, and it will be up to Bayek and his allies to root out this threat to Egypt and its people,” the company noted in its press release. Indeed, you’re going to have your hands full with this one, especially if the Order of the Ancients is more than ready to fight for their power.

We recently went hands-on with Assassin’s Creed Origins at a pre-Gamescom event, and came away very impressed with how the game handles. The build-up takes a little bit of time, but eventually, Bayek finds himself at odds with these powerful forces, and uses every tool in his arsenal to calculatively bring them down, thus creating the Assassin’s Creed as we know it today. There’s a lot of excitement going into this game, and it’s not too hard to see why.

Enjoy the trailer above, and get ready for more killer action when Assassin’s Creed Origins arrives on October 27th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Currently, Amazon Prime members can save 20% when they pre-order.