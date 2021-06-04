New Battlefield Teasers Surface Online

✖

The latest installment in the popular Battlefield franchise is finally set to be unveiled by Electronic Arts and DICE next week on June 9, but ahead of that time, some new teasers for the title have started to emerge in a rather odd manner. Essentially, the official Battlefield account on Twitter has started sending new teasers images to various influencers in the pursuit of hyping up next week's reveal event even further.

One of these teaser images was recently shared by Lirik over on social media. The image in question was simply DM'd to him with the caption "Incoming transmission". As for what is seen in this picture, there's not a lot to make out other than some words that are chopped up due to some intentional blurring. The message itself says in full, "Some of you want [...] that most human of all instincts. The question we must ask [...]. If you can fire a gun, if you can tend a wound, if you can cr- havoc--. War is the only way home."

Battlefield just DM’d me this ??? pic.twitter.com/lDbgK8hsDW — Lirik (@LIRIK) June 4, 2021

As a whole, it's hard to know exactly what the message in this image could be referring to. At face value, it seems to be setting up the events of the game's plot, which is something that we haven't heard about from DICE or EA just yet. In addition, this perhaps could be a teaser from the reveal trailer for Battlefield which might drop next week. Fortunately, whatever this image might be referring to, we won't have to wait a whole lot longer to receive answers.

As mentioned, the latest Battlefield game is set to be unveiled next week on Wednesday, June 9. While there's still not a lot that we know about the game, it has been confirmed to release across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC platforms. Whenever we learn more about the project, we'll be sure to update you at our coverage hub right here.

So what are you hoping to see from this new installment in the Battlefield franchise? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12 if you would like to chat more.