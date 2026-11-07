New BioWare Release Announced for 2027, But It’s Not What Fans Would Expect

With the cancellation of Mass Effect‘s next game at BioWare, the company’s closure at the hands of EA make any projects surrounding the studio incredibly surprising. However, courtesy of Game Awards host Geoff Keighley, a huge documentary about BioWare is currently being created in lieu of the group’s shutdown following EA’s finalized buyout and subsequent layoffs. Although there isn’t a release window or date for the documentary yet, the project is set to chronicle BioWare’s long history, from its origins to its ownership under EA and eventual fate by the now Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF) owned publisher.

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The reveal of this documentary project came out just a couple of days ago on November 6, 2026, despite reports saying that it was an ongoing effort by multiple parties. Apparently, the documentary, titled Massive Effect: The BioWare Story, has been in production for a little over two years now, after being signed off by studio founders Ray Muzyka and Greg Zeschuk. However, with the timing around BioWare’s closure, Geoff Keighley’s announcement comes at the perfect moment to pair with fan frustrations and melancholy revolving around BioWare right now.

Massive Effect: The Bioware Story Will Be a Feature-Length Documentary That Covers the Studio’s Entire History

Courtesy of Fennessey Films

Coming sometime in 2027 based on the website associate with the film, Massive Effect: The BioWare Story is being directed by Akash Sherman, a Canadian director behind a variety of other projects. Known for the 2018 sci-fi movie Clara, Sherman is a young but talented filmmaker who has received plenty of accolades for his work, including praise for scientific accuracy within Clara. Although not known for any documentaries, Sherman’s expertise in space and other sci-fi concepts make him a perfect candidate to direct a film with visuals meant to evoke the scope and aesthetic of BioWare’s signature Mass Effect series.

The documentary is being produced by Fennessey Films and Score G Productions, both of whom have been involved in award-winning documentaries over the years. From Breaking Olympia: The Phil Heath Story to Inmate #1: The Rise of Danny Trejo, both groups are perfectly suited for a project like Massive Effect. According to BioWare co-founders Greg Zeschuk and Ray Muzyka, “we’re proud this film honours those who made it all possible.” With another quote from the two saying “the best stories never really end,” there is a hopeful edge to the documentary, or at the very least a very appreciative one for everything BioWare has done for gaming since the studio’s inception.

Geoff Keighley may have announced the project, but his involvement besides promotion appears to be minimal, acting as one of the many people planned for interview for the documentary. It’s worth noting that Keighley has defended BioWare before during the controversies of the original Mass Effect trilogy, even appearing on Fox News to defend the game’s mature themes and direction. Other big voices besides BioWare developers are slated for interview as well, including Jennifer Hale (the voice actress for female Commander Shepard in Mass Effect) and former EA CEO John Riccitiello.

Promotional Content for the Documentary Directly Allows Fans to Be Involved With Its Creation

Players can go to a website for the Massive Effect documentary to submit their own part of BioWare history to celebrate the studio’s impact since its creation in 1995. Under a section labeled “Be Part of the Story,” the website invites players to share fan art, cosplay, convention photos/videos, personal memorabilia, or their own footage related to capturing experiences related to BioWare’s games. While obviously not everything will be included in the final film, this is a way for fans to share what series like Mass Effect, Dragon Age, or Knights of the Old Republic have meant to them.

Inevitably, this documentary will paint a big picture surrounding both the successful years of BioWare, and when they struggled significantly with failures like Anthem or Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Hopefully, this documentary doesn’t shy away from the problems internally within BioWare during its last years before shutdown, nor should the film not shine a light on the horrendous EA business practices that put the studio in the worst position possible. Either way, I am personally looking forward to Massive Effect: The BioWare Story, as it will pull back the curtain on one of gaming’s most storied creative groups and give flowers to the many talented people who worked at BioWare.

What are your thoughts on the Massive Effect documentary? Let us know in the comments below!