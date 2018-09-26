New ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ “Classified” Zombies Map Leaked

Though we still have a little bit more to go before Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 releases, Treyarch has been incredible with their recent wave of reveals. The latest info drop, however, comes courtesy of a pretty hefty leak regarding a map in the game’s Zombies mode.

Be warned, the below details contain major game spoilers for how it will work and the progression of this mode in the game.

The leak below comes courtesy of Reddit and gives those interested a very in-depth look at what comes with the Black Ops Pass and its bonus map. Just a word of caution, however: though this leak is impressive, take all rumors and reports with a grain of salt until the developers themselves make the reveal themselves.

Here’s the current leak, which may or may not be accurate:

Classified

The Classified Loading Screen features Samantha Maxis.

The layout of Classified is similar to that of Five, however there are multiple new and updated rooms, as well as an entirely new Pack-a-Punch area. Spawn Nearby is the first new room where a Teleporter and the 1st Perk Machine can be found. Increased debris. War Room New wall-buy weapons. 2nd Perk Machine. A large globe with red shining lights can be found on the ceiling. An area which is locked via keypad and requires a code for entry. New server room featuring a Mystery Box, Teleporter, and piece of a buildable Trap. Lab Buildable parts for the Shield, Traps, and Power Switch. 3rd Perk Machine. Pack-a-Punch (Old) Where the Pack-a-Punch Machine was located in Five is now a buildable part which is used to amplify the Teleporter and take you to the new Pack-🌕-Punch location which is cluttered with debris.

Alongside Hellhounds, Nova Crawlers return. Nova Gas negates player movement more than the original.

Writing can be found on the walls of Classified: “Die to find the truth” “Richtofen is the key”

Monitors around the map show iconic locations from the Aether storyline such as Ascension, Moon, MPD, Zombies, and Richtofen himself. TVs also show the location of the Mystery Box and sometimes an Illuminati symbol.

Gameplay

These details are not exactly specific to Classified but are necessary for context sake.

Double Pack-a-Punch returns.

Despite using the Perk system that the Chaos maps use, the Aether maps use Perk Machines, not God Statues.

Perks and the order in which they are present in the map are assigned on a per-player basis.

New Perks: Blood Lust/Death Wish – Upon losing the last of your health you are given a second chance and buffs. Has a cooldown. Defensive Tortoise – If the player has equipped the buildable Shield they are protected on all sides, an explosive blast is created upon the Shield being destroyed. Stronghold – Creates a defensive zone around the player while shooting. Widow’s Wail – Similar to Widows Wine, taking damage activates a defensive explosion which freezes Zombies. 2 charges before cooldown. Perception – See Zombies through walls and receive an indicator on-screen when a Zombie is approaching from another direction. PhD Slider – Do I really need to explain? Must be charged by sliding before it can be used. Bandolier – Carry more reserve ammo. Time Slip – Decreased cooldown time on equipment, Perks, and Teleporters.

New Elixirs (Gobblegum replacement): Unknown – Teleport to a downed teammate. Control Z – Nearby Zombies become allies and attack hostile Zombies. Unknown – Drop points for teammates to pick up.

Talisman Modifiers: Start with certain Perks. Never lose the Perk equipped in X slot. Mystery Box Guarantees. 30+ more

Special Weapons (Katana, DG-5, Flamethrower, and Death Machine) increase in strength as Zombies are killed using them.

Special Weapons are used to grant the player Armor. The Juggernog Perk is seemingly removed.

Operator Weapon Mods from Multiplayer are usable in Zombies.

Throwable Equipment: Grenade Semtex Molotov Acid Grenade Fire Grenade Deployable Turret and more



Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 releases on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC October 12, 2018.