New Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Port Potentially Leaked

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 may have wrapped up that portion of the rebooted Modern Warfare saga, but there is reportedly more Modern Warfare on the way. However, it’s not an entirely new installment, as there is allegedly another version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in the works.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the Australian Classification website, the 2009 version of Modern Warfare 2 was rated on October 1st, 2026. There aren’t many notable details on the page, other than Activision being the production company behind it; there are no platforms or a release date to be found. Activision has also not announced such a port or remaster. Despite the lack of an official announcement, a rating from a ratings board is often a clear sign of a game’s existence and potentially an imminent launch, so this listing is likely quite accurate.

More Call of Duty Ports Are Likely

Image Courtesy of Activision

The recent success of other Call of Duty ports is another solid indicator that more are on the way. Ports of the original Black Ops and its 2012 sequel were released onto the PlayStation Store in July. (They are backwards compatible on Xbox and readily available on PC, so they weren’t re-released there.) Despite being $20 each (a special launch price for PlayStation Plus members that literally doubled soon after), not including the $10 season pass (another launch-era discount for Plus members that tripled a month later), having next to no additional technical enhancements, and being infested with hackers, these two versions sold incredibly well.

In just one month, these two ports were estimated to sell over 11 million units: 3 million for the first Black Ops and 8.3 million for its sequel. They were explosive successes, which caught Activision’s eye. According to an interview with The Game Business, chief marketing officer Tyler Bahl said the two titles blew past internal expectations.

“We are definitely leaning into the nostalgia of playing with your friends,” said Bahl. “The Black Ops ports were huge successes. We thought they would do well. We didn’t think they would do that well. But you can see that pent-up demand of being able to get back to the good old days of playing with your friends on a Friday night and having fun. Modern Warfare 4 does that. We took a lot of learnings from [those ports] and are starting to apply them to not only this game, but future games.”

Noticing the “pent-up demand” for older Call of Duty titles seems like a clear indication Activision isn’t done mining Call of Duty nostalgia. It has plumbed these mines before, too, as it remastered Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare in 2016 and re-released the campaign of the 2009 Modern Warfare 2 in 2020. As such, if this Australian classification is accurate, this will make for the second re-release of the popular shooter. However, unlike that 2020 remaster, it is likely this remaster will ship with its multiplayer modes, given the two recent multiplayer-centric Black Ops ports.

Even though it would be potentially confusing to have a 2009 Modern Warfare 2, a 2020 remaster of Modern Warfare 2, a 2022 reboot called Modern Warfare 2, and (presumably) a 2027 port of Modern Warfare 2, the high likelihood of this unannounced version’s success probably makes this a nonissue in Activision’s mind.

Are you willing to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 again? Or have other, newer shooters grabbed your eye? Tell us in the comments.