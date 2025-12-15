New Co-Op RPG from Former Square Enix Dev’s Indie Studio Is Available Now

If you thought the new game releases for 2025 were at an end, you thought wrong. Things are certainly winding down, but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing new for gamers to enjoy. And if action RPG roguelites with a dash of MOBA sound like your kind of thing, you won’t want to miss the Early Access launch of Raiders of Blackveil. This top-down dungeon-delving game from new developer Wombo Games is available on Steam starting right now.

Wombo Games is a new studio founded by Janos Flösser, former chief creative officer at Square Enix. The team also brings experience from work on games like Tomb Raider and Hitman, so they certainly seem to know their action and their RPGs. The studio’s debut title, Raiders of Blackveil, is a dystopian fantasy ARPG set to combine the best elements of popular game genres. And it’s available on Steam in Early Access starting December 15th, with a full launch planned in 2026.

Raiders of Blackveil Launches into Early Access on Steam

Raiders of Blackveil is a top-down dungeon-crawling ARPG with roguelike elements. You’ll choose a character class inspired by classic MOBAs, then delve into dungeons to loot everything the eye can see. Of course, you’ll use your character’s class skills to defeat enemies along the way. To get a sense of what’s in store from this latest indie RPG on Steam, you can check out the Early Access launch trailer below:

The trailer shows off a few of the playable characters, along with the game’s perk system and roguelike elements. And of course, that shiny, shiny loot we’ll be collecting as we explore, not to mention a sneak peek of one of the bosses that lies in waiting.

For those who’ve previously helped with playtesting or experienced the game’s free demo, there’s plenty of new content in the Early Access release. This rendition will add a shiny new biome with new enemies, loot, and more. The build will also have new perks and a big emphasis on overall game stability and performance compared to the initial demo build.

In Early Access, players will be able to experience the core gameplay for Raiders of Blackveil, choosing a character from the game’s 8 classes and using the perks menu to make it their own. And of course, players will be able to hunt and collect all kinds of RPG-inspired loot, solo or with up to 3 players in co-op.

Image courtesy of Wombo Studios

Wombo Games has already shared some of its plans for the Early Access period and beyond. The studio is targeting a 2026 release window for 1.0, with new content releasing along the road. There will be more biomes, playable characters, items, perks, and more released throughout the Early Access period. And of course, Wombo will be taking feedback from players as it continues to develop the game and prep for its full launch next year.

If you want to experience Raiders of Blackveil for yourself, it is now available on Steam in Early Access.