New Control Trailer Offers More Details About The Hiss

Remedy Entertainment’s next big adventure will be arriving in just a few weeks, which means fans will soon be able to experience the mind-bending game for themselves. The Control devs have offered up some looks at what players can expect over recent months, but now that we are this close to launch, we will just have to wait until the game arrives to figure it all out for ourselves. That said, a recent trailer to appear has provided those looking forward to Control’s release with a bit more information about the Hiss.

According to the trailer seen above, the Hiss is the enemy that has taken control of the FBC’s Oldest House, which is the headquarters, and those who inhabit it. This has resulted in the building becoming “warped” and physics-defying, which fans have seen in previous footage of the upcoming game. It is up to players to regain control by any means necessary.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It was recently revealed by Control director Mikael Kasuinen that the game has officially gone gold, which means the road from here on should be relatively smooth. For those who don’t know what to expect when the title launches later this month, here’s more:

“Control is Jesse Faden’s story. The main plot focuses on her personal search for answers as she grows into the role of the Director. The world of Control has its own story, as do the allies Jesse meets along the way. Side-quests and Secrets are everywhere. Jesse works with other Bureau agents, decodes cryptic ciphers and discovers strange Bureau experiments.”

World Within a Location: Explore diverse environments and shifting architecture in a deep unpredictable world, set within a sprawling New York building.

Explore diverse environments and shifting architecture in a deep unpredictable world, set within a sprawling New York building. Flexible and Supernatural Combat System: Define your playstyle by integrating supernatural abilities, upgrades, and modifiable loadouts.

Define your playstyle by integrating supernatural abilities, upgrades, and modifiable loadouts. Reactive Enviorments: Harness dynamic environmental destruction for exciting combat possibilities and master complex rituals to alter your surroundings.

Harness dynamic environmental destruction for exciting combat possibilities and master complex rituals to alter your surroundings. Reality Meets the Unexplainable: Dive into a dark and brutalist-inspired world where daily reality has been corrupted by an otherworldly force.

Control is set to arrive on August 27th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more on the upcoming Remedy title, check out some of our previous coverage.

