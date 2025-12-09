New Day One Game Pass Game Gets Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PS5 Release Date

Sometimes it takes time for a PC-centric game to come to consoles (and, for some games, vice versa), especially if they are coming from indie studios. But that’s not the case for Death Howl. This new Soulslike just launched on PC and has gotten a release date for its Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PS5 ports that is just around the corner.

Death Howl is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch on February 19th, 2026, as announced by developer The Outer Zone. In addition to being a day one launch game on PC Game Pass PC, it will also be coming to the console version of Game Pass, meaning those who have stuck with Xbox’s pricy subscription service will be able to play it on either platform on the first day of their respective launches without spending extra money. A native Switch 2 version was also not mentioned.

It has been known Death Howl would be making its way to Nintendo, Sony, and Xbox systems for some time, but a date hasn’t been nailed down until now. Previously, these three ports only had only been attached to a vague “2026” window. The Outer Zone also previously confirmed that it would be getting a physical version on Switch and PS5 but not Xbox. This physical version is launching alongside the digital ones, but the exact date may vary by region. Retailers in the United Kingdom have it listed for February 20th, while American retailers say it is coming on March 31st. It will be $34.99, nearly double the $19.99 digital version.

What Is Death Howl?

Image Courtesy of 11 bit Studios

Death Howl is a Soulslike deck-builder with a minimalist presentation that takes place in a dark universe with a grim, pixelated art style. Players control Ro, a grieving mother in a shamanic tribe who descends into the spirit world that’s filled with friend and foe alike. The meat of the game is card-based combat that has users picking their cards wisely and adapting to the various and unique bits of terrain in order to stay on top.

The Outer Zone also calls it a “genre-defying” game and for good reason, since it also pulls from grid-based tactical games and action RPGs with its combat and exploration, respectively. Movement on these grids is crucial for survival, and players can complete side missions in order to get more cards. There are four realms, 13 regions, more than 30 enemy types, and over 160 cards that can inflict a whole variety of status effects. The team claims playthroughs will take players over 25 hours. Reviews for the PC version of Death Howl also recently went live and the game garnered an average score of 84.

Director, artist, and writer Malte Burup spoke about the game’s themes in a press release, noting how it is more than just a combat-driven experience.

“The loss of a loved one is universal—an inevitable part of the human experience,” said Burup. “We believe our narrative approach will resonate with players of all kinds. We’ve introduced a fresh take on the deck-builder genre, combining it with soulslike exploration and adding compelling lore to leave a lasting impact on anyone who joins Ro on her journey.”

The Outer Zone is known for its quirky, genre-evading game Mind Scanners that had players diagnosing strange-looking beings in a Papers, Please-esque way. And like Death Howl, it first came out in PC in May 2021 before making its way to Xbox One and Switch in November of that same year.

