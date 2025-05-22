Closed Beta & Pre-Order Details Revealed for New Destiny: Rising Game

Upcoming game Destiny: Rising was revealed in late 2024 as a new, free-to-play entry in the Destiny universe. Developed by NetEase Games in Collaboration with Bungie, the mobile sci-fi RPG shooter takes place in an alternate Destiny timeline. For gamers eager to get another angle on the popular franchise, we’ve got good news. The exact date for the Closed Beta of Destiny: Rising has been revealed, along with the launch of pre-registration and some pretty cool perks. Gamers will be able to experience the new Destiny game starting on May 29th, when the Closed Beta begins. Here’s what you need to know.

Pre-registration for Destiny: Rising begins today, letting players sign up to express their interest in the game. You can pre-register via the Play Destiny Rising website, where you’ll enter basic details and complete a quick survey for a chance to join the Destiny: Rising Closed Beta. You can register whether you’ll be playing on an iOS or Android device. However, I’ve got bad news for my fellow iPhone owners – the Closed Beta for Destiny: Rising will be a Google Play Exclusive. So, those planning to play on an Apple device will have to wait a little longer to enjoy the Destiny: Rising Closed Beta.

That said, there’s still good reason to pre-register on Apple or Android devices. As previously announced, Destiny Rising will be free-to-play with optional in-app purchases. So, pre-ordering the game will cost you nothing and will give you a quick reminder when it does fully launch. Plus, doing so will enter you in the pre-order contest, which gives you a chance to win an iPhone 16 Pro Max and get a shot at a Closed Beta test code. Not only that, but the total number of pre-registrations for Destiny: Rising will unlock a series of community rewards that players will be able to enjoy when the game launches.

While the Closed Beta begins on May 29th for Google Play stores, the official launch date for Destiny Rising is yet to be revealed. As of now, the Apple App Store notes the game’s release date as August 31st. However, NetEase has shared that this release date is not final, and that the official release date for Destiny Rising will be announced via official channels at a later date.

As the Closed Beta approaches, however, some players are about to get a deeper look at the gameplay for Destiny: Rising. The Closed Beta adds several new features that weren’t available in the previous Closed Alpha test, meaning even those who previously tested it will be treated to something new with the Closed Beta. And from the Closed Beta gameplay trailer, gamers are pretty excited to see what Destiny: Rising has in store.

The gameplay featured in the trailer shows off stunning combat that offers a variety of abilities and weapons. As one comment on the trailer puts it, “functionally, this is everything I want from a Destiny 3.” Others have praised the beautiful graphics and note that the level design looks exciting, as well. The comments even feature a few players who participated in the Alpha, and they’ve got good things to say, as well. In all, it looks like this new mobile entry in the Destiny franchise could deliver for fans while they’re waiting on another main series release.

That said, many gamers are already calling out to see the mobile game make its way to PC and consoles. Although mobile games are increasingly popular, many gamers still prefer to play on a bigger screen with a controller or mouse and keyboard. For now, no plans for a PC or console release have been announced, so you’ll likely be starting your Destiny: Rising journey on a mobile device.