Digimon Story: Time Stranger Footage Shows Off New Areas & Debut Digimon

Today, June 26th, marks the anniversary of the first digital pet toys that would spawn the Digimon Franchise. These digital monsters first released in 1997, leading to the anime, games, and TCG we love today. To celebrate the Digimon anniversary, a new Digimon Times stream showed off plenty of exciting updates for the franchise. This includes a reminder about the upcoming mobile game, Digimon Alysion, card game updates, and event reminders. But most importantly, we got a look at more never-before-seen Digimon Story: Time Stranger gameplay footage.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For the most part, prior gameplay footage from Digimon Story: Time Stranger has shown off exploration of Tokyo and the main hub in Illiad. Along with a few brief clips of Digimon animations during new reveals of the game’s 450 digital monsters, we’ve seen relatively little of the expansive world of Time Stranger. Today, that changed as the Digimon Times stream revealed not one but two new locations in the game. You can check out the latest brand-new gameplay footage for Time Stranger in the Digimon Times replay below:

Play video

As you can see, the clip shows off two new areas as well as a more in-depth look at one of the new Digimon that will debut in Time Stranger. Seeing these new areas really made me appreciate that the game will have a more expansive feel than prior entries. Like prior looks at city settings, these areas feel alive and vibrant.

Digimon Story: Time Stranger Reveals Gear Forest & Abyss Area

The new footage reveals two areas that players will explore on their Digimon journeys. Both areas have their own unique biomes and Digimon, making the game feel more vibrant and alive. Here’s an overview of these new areas.

Gear Forest

A forested area full of floating trees and Digimon acclimated to the forested biome. Players will battle Digimon foes and encounter helpful friends on their journey to the World Tree, which provides energy to the Digital World: Illiad. It sounds like something is targeting that essential tree, and players will likely need to help defend it.

Abyss Area

This newly revealed region takes players to an undersea oasis full of aquatic Digimon. Gamers will explore a floating village and the vast sea beyond it.

Abyss Area is also where players will encounter one of Digimon Story: Time Stranger‘s brand-new Digimon – SkullSeadramon. This skeletal fish was previously revealed via social media, but players got a more in-depth look at its animations in this new footage. It is one of the game’s largest Digimon and will surely deliver a challenge.

SkullSeadramon

Bully of the Deep Sea



Special Move: Lightning Javelin#TimeStranger pic.twitter.com/SMQGik64Nr — Digimon Games (@digimon_games) June 19, 2025

Although the new footage is only a few minutes long, it still provides a look at plenty of content we haven’t yet seen for Digimon Story: Time Stranger. And the video teases more reveals to come before the game’s October 3rd release, so fans will definitely want to stay tuned.

Digimon Story: Time Stranger releases on October 3rd for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It is available to pre-order now, with various pre-order bonuses and collector’s items on offer.