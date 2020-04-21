New Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot DLC Screenshots Show Off Beerus, Vegeta and Goku Training

Bandai Namco announced earlier today that the first DLC for the popular video game Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, called New Power Awakens - Part 1, will release on April 28th. The DLC is set to feature a game-exclusive original story where Goku and Vegeta train to become Super Saiyan Gods in order to defeat Beerus, the God of Destruction -- and several newly released screenshots show them doing just that.

According to Bandai Namco, the new DLC can be accessed at any point during the game, but don't expect it to be an easy fight, especially if taken lightly. "Train with Whis to awaken SSG and challenge Beerus The Destroyer!" Bandai Namco stated on social media. "Experienced players can battle him at level 250!" It's unclear what all will be included beyond "train Goku and Vegeta" and "fight Beerus," but honestly? For fans of the manga and anime, that might actually be enough.

Have you had a chance to play Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot for yourself yet? Are you looking forward to the New Power Awakens - Part 1 DLC? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here's how Bandai Namco describes Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot over on the game's official website:

"Relive the story of Goku in DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT! Beyond the epic battles, experience life in the DRAGON BALL Z world as you fight, fish, eat, and train with Goku. Explore the new areas and adventures as you advance through the story and form powerful bonds with other heroes from the DRAGON BALL Z universe."

Keep scrolling to check out all of the new screenshots from the upcoming DLC! Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. The New Power Awakens - Part 1 DLC is set to launch on April 28th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the anime video game right here.