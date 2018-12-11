New ‘Fortnite’ Thanos Leak Uncovered Following Recent Update

When Marvel’s Thanos crashed the world of Fortnite back in Season Four to celebrate Infinity War’s arrival in theaters, players of the Battle Royale game had a field day finding the gauntlet to harness his true power. Since then, we’ve had several major leaks that suggest that Thanos may be returning, with even more data files found following the most recent update!

The most recent leak is a two-parter. First, we’ve got a leaked sound byte:

Then, we also have the files themselves:

Jim…. Gaunlet…

Jim (Thanos)…

Uhm is the Thanos LTM really coming back? pic.twitter.com/fPSe0QpQQ9 — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks (@FortTory) December 11, 2018

With the leaks coming in at a higher rate, many are speculating that Epic Games will reveal his return soon. Given that this most recent update really had nothing to offer other than an Infinity Blade, that speculation may ring true afterall.

Another possibility is that this could be a feature added to the Playground mode. The team recently made a ton of changes to how Playground works, including minigames, a shooting range, and much more. It wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to see Thanos come into play in that mode, giving players a chance to harness the power of the Infinity Stones once more.

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices. Would you like see the epic return of the Marvel baddie, or is it time for something else entirely? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below!

As for the game itself, the new season has finally arrived bringing with it new locations, planes, and so much more! You can check out more about what Season 7 has to offer with our previous coverage here.

According to Epic Games, “Season 7 arrives as the Iceberg collides with the island. Discover new areas such as Frosty Flights, Polar Peak, and more! Uncover what’s in the new Battle Pass, rule the skies with the new X-4 Stormwing plane, and change the style of some of your favorite weapons and items with Wraps in Battle Royale. Explore Fortnite Creative, a new experience where you can create, play, and save anything you can imagine on private islands! In Save the World, the Stand and Fight campaign comes to an exciting conclusion as Canny Valley Act 3 is released!”

