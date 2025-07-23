New G.I. Joe Game Just Crushed Kickstarter Goal

Few franchises are as iconic as G.I. Joe, and fans of the franchise actually have quite a bit to be excited about at the moment. Your G.I. Joe favorites are colliding with your favorites from the Transformers franchise courtesy of Skybound’s Energon Universe, and the two franchises are also set to collide on the big screen in the near future. Then there’s the hit G.I. Joe Classified series from Hasbro, which continues to deliver new figures and epic vehicles, and now the franchise has revealed a new game on Kickstarter, and it’s already absolutely crushed its goal.

That new game is Risk G.I. Joe: Special Missions, which comes from the team of Renegade Game Studios and Hasbro. The new game puts a G.I. Joe spin on a classic game of strategic warfare, allowing two to four players to join either G.I. Joe or Cobra. Players attempt to complete missions and resolve plots in order to score the most objective points by the end of the game, and there are five master scenarios in the game that reveal different hotspots on the map, keeping both teams on their heels.

Depending on which faction you choose, you’ll be able to pick from 13 different leaders, including characters like Duke, Scarlett, Snake Eyes, and Cover Girl on the Joes’ side and Cobra Commander, Destro, Baroness, and Serpentor on the Cobra side.

As one would expect with Risk, you’ll also have a host of miniatures to represent your forces across the board, but these have received the G.I. Joe and Cobra treatment as well. In addition to Joe Infrantry and Cobra Troopers, you’ll be utilizing Skystrikers, Rattlers, Wolverines, and Hiss Tanks, and you’ll also have tokens for the U.S.S. Flagg and Cobra Island.

While the game was initially a pre-order, rising international costs and tariffs shifted that to a Kickstarter model, but those who previously pre-ordered the game will not only get the game as part of the campaign but will also receive Leaders Bonus Pack. That bonus pack will include 4 new leaders, with two from each faction, and each one shakes things up in their own way.

The Crimson Twins will be unique from everyone else in that they operate as one leader but can be in two places at once. Shipwreck also joins as a leader, and he opens up even more options for the U.S.S. Flagg. Meanwhile, Zarana and Jinx each carry abilities that can disrupt opponents and gather additional intel, giving you more ways to interfere with your opponent’s plans.

The Yo Joe! Tier gets you a copy of the game and the bonus pack for $70.00. There aren’t any stretch goals, but there is a Retailer Pledge that will get you four copies of the game and four bonus packs for $140.00. You can check out the full campaign right here.

Will you be picking up Risk G.I. Joe: Special Missions? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things G.I. Joe and tabletop with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!