New Gundam Breaker Will Feature a Number of Mech Types

Although last year’s Gundam Versus left us quite pleased with its heavy dose of robot action, there’s more where that came from. Bandai Namco confirmed that New Gundam Breaker would be following suit, with a worldwide release this summer.

But now we’ve got a good idea of just how stacked the deck is, as the latest issue of Famitsu has revealed some of the types of Gundams that will be included in the game, adding to the selection of available Gundam types.

According to the publication, the cast now includes the Gundam Avalanche Exia, the Nightingale, the Star Burning Gundam and the Atlas Gundam. Unfortunately, all we’ve got is the names at this point in time, but these new robots could be adding some variety to the game, with different play styles, weapons and more. We’ll have more details as soon as Bandai Namco makes them avaialble.

On top of that, the site also seems to note that Hashmal the giant enemy mobile armor will be available, and the mobile weapons carrier Ptolemaios 2 will be included. Again, we don’t have an extent of what roles they’ll be playing in the game, but anime fans should be thrilled that they’re being included.

Here are the features for the game, in case you missed out on its initial announcement:

Break, build and battle with the Gunpla you’ve always wanted in NEW GUNDAM BREAKER! Blast through enemy Gunplas and collect their fallen weapons and armor to customize your Gunpla in real time and now you can team up with your friends in a 3v3 co-op mode! Don’t miss out on the action in the newest installment of this fan-favorite series!

BREAK! – Hack and slash your way through onslaughts of enemy Gunpla and big bosses to gather various Gunpla parts – from heads to legs, weapons to shields, and everything in-between!

BUILD! – Create your very own Gunpla to suit your fighting style using parts you’ve collected! Customize your Gunpla off and on the battlefield with new real-time weapon and armor swapping!

BATTLE! – Battle your way through story mode or team up with three other players in a new 3v3 Co-Op Mode! Fight and collect the most parts to secure your team’s victory!

New Gundam Breaker will release on June 22 for PlayStation 4.