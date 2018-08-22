New ‘Life Is Strange 2’ Gameplay Footage Shows Off Life In Seattle

Following yesterday’s big reveal, Gamescom 2018 has brought us an even closer look at the highly anticipated sequel to Life is Strange. Square Enix and DONTNOD have teamed up once more for another heart-wrenching narrative rife with choice and consequence and the latest gameplay sneak peek shows off the story’s new location and cast of characters.

The latest video is almost 20 full minutes of actual gameplay, following the story of two brothers through their day-to-day routine. According to the developers behind this unique franchise, the story follows “16-year old Sean and 9-year old Daniel Diaz, who have to flee their home in suburban Seattle after a tragic event that changes their lives forever. On the run from the police, Sean makes a difficult decision; to take his brother and go to Puerto Lobos, Mexico. Life on the road is dangerous and the brothers will be faced with tough decisions as they bravely undertake a journey that will test the bonds of brotherhood.”

Part of what makes this series so special is how human these characters are. There is a subtly to the narrative progression that really pulls players into what’s going on, makes them invested.

As with the first game in the franchise, every choice will matter. Though we have new characters, a new setting, and all new choices to make – there will still be an urgency there to choose wisely. One thing is for sure is that the sequel will very much carry on the magic that the first entry offered, “The release of Captain Spirit was a great moment for the team and we can’t wait to introduce the players to the new story and characters of Life is Strange 2” said Raoul Barbet Co-Creative Director of LIFE IS STRANGE 2 at DONTNOD Entertainment. “We have worked hard with the original team to keep what I personally loved to craft in the first game: the mood, the cinematographic work and of course, the music.”

“After the exciting adventures of Max and Chloe, we are extremely happy that you will all soon meet Sean and Daniel Diaz, our new protagonists, and follow them on their journey.” said Michel Koch, Co-Creative Director of LIFE IS STRANGE 2 at DONTNOD Entertainment. “We love diving back into the Life is Strange universe along with our lead writer, Jean-Luc Cano, to create our new story and characters”.

Life is Strange 2 makes its grand debut on September 27th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players.