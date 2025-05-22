Release Date Revealed for Upcoming Free Marvel Mystic Mayhem RPG

Many Marvel fans know NetEase Games best for their work on the superhero shooter Marvel Rivals. However, the developer has made quite a few Marvel games over the years. Now, NetEase is getting ready to launch another free-to-play Marvel game in its upcoming mobile game Marvel Mystic Mayhem. Today, NetEase announced that this supernatural-themed RPG will be launching globally on June 25th in the Apple App Store and Google Play. Best of all, gamers can pre-register now to unlock some exciting in-game rewards.

NetEase announced its newest Marvel RPG, Marvel Mystic Mayhem, in October 2024. The game centers on the more magical characters in Marvel’s lineup, including Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch. Players will create teams consisting of three Marvel heroes, then face off against the villains to stop Nightmare. To get a sense of the game’s overall vibe, check out the announcement trailer below:

Like Marvel Rivals, the game has already shown off a roster of both familiar MCU characters and deeper cut favorites from the comics. In fact, the game’s lineup already features 22 exciting new character designs for Marvel characters like Scarlet Witch, Doctor Strange, Thor, Storm, Emma Frost, Sleepwalker, Mister Negative, Lady Bullseye, and more.

In a May 22nd news post on the game’s official website, NetEase revealed that Marvel Mystic Mayhem will launch on June 25th for both iOS and Android devices. That means gamers will have a new, free Marvel game to add to their regular rotation in just a little over a month.

Marvel Mystic Mayhem Pre-Registration Rewards & Details

Like most free-to-play games, Marvel Mystic Mayhem will offer a gacha-style mechanic where you can unlock various Super Heroes and Villains using in-game currency and challenges. While that in-game currency will be an incentive for in-game purchases, players will likely be able to earn it through the in-game grind as well. And for those interested in grabbing a few starter perks, Marvel Mystic Mayhem is offering some pre-registration incentives.

Marvel fans can pre-register for either iOS or Android via the Marvel Mystic Mayhem website now to secure some additional exclusive rewards. The milestone rewards include the game’s currency, Mysterium Coin, along with free characters and avatars. Each reward unlocks for all pre-registered players as the community milestones are reached.

Pre-registration incentives and challenge milestones for Marvel Mystic Mayhem

Here is the full list of pre-registration milestones and rewards for Marvel Mystic Mayhem:

100K Pre-Registrations: 50,000 Mysterium Coins

500K Pre-Registrations: 20 Wonderous Norn Stones (Normal)

1 Million Pre-Registrations: Psylocke

2 Million Pre-Registrations: Exclusive Avatar

5 Million Pre-Registrations: 10 Shadow Keys

Since the game opened for pre-registration, gamers have quickly soared past that Mysterium Coins goal. That means that pre-registering now will definitely grab you a hefty stack of in-game currency, plus whatever else gamers manage to unlock before Marvel Mystic Mayhem releases on June 25th. Pre-registration will also ensure you get a reminder when the game is live, as well as updates along the way.

Are you looking forward to this latest free Marvel game from NetEase?