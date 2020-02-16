Devil May Cry Voice Actor Fuels Rumors of New Marvel vs. Capcom Game

Is a new Marvel vs. Capcom fighting game on the horizon? Or, perhaps, maybe just some other new “Capcom vs.” title? It’s been a couple years since the last entry in the long-running fighting game franchise, and it seems like maybe now is the time to announce a new one. Fueling this speculation is a recent social media update from Brian Hanford, the voice of V from Devil May Cry 5. In short, Hanford absolutely made it sound like there’s some kind of new “Capcom vs.” title in the works — though it’s unclear what that will even look like.

“Absolutely pumped for the next [Capcom vs.] game!!!” Hanford shared over on Twitter yesterday. “New characters but could be VERY familiar…”

You can check out Hanford’s tweet below, unless someone gets hold of him and tells him to delete it:

Absolutely pumped for the next #CapcomVS game!!! New characters but could be VERY familiar… — Brian Hanford (@brihanford) February 15, 2020

The most recent entry in the “Capcom vs.” entry is 2017’s Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite, which was not received particularly well for a number of different reasons, and hasn’t had as much of an impact on the fighting game community as other Marvel vs. Capcom titles. Marvel vs. Capcom is not the only “Capcom vs.” franchise, but it’s far and away the most popular. Hanford’s tweet has fueled speculation that a new entry in the long-running series will be announced soon, and given that there is set to be a special Marvel vs. Capcom 2 tournament at Evo 2020, the timing couldn’t possibly be better. That’s how the theory goes, anyway.

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. If there is a new “Capcom vs.” title in development, it has yet to be officially announced. As mentioned above, Marvel vs. Capcom 2 will make a special appearance at this year’s Evo. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Capcom right here.