New Narrative-Driven PS5 Exclusive Confirms Release Date

The so-called console war between Xbox and PlayStation seems all but over, at least for now. Over the last year, Xbox has pulled back from launching Xbox console exclusive games. PlayStation, on the other hand, seems to be doubling-down on the strategy. In fact, Sony recently revealed plans to release even fewer of its big first-party games even for PC, let alone other consoles. For PS5 owners, that means even more console exclusives are headed our way. And one promising indie game recently confirmed its launch on PC and PS5, making it our next PS5 console exclusive for 2026.

Alongside big AAA titles like Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, we’ve had our fair share of solid PS5 console exclusive indies, as well. Many of these games do also release for PC, and that’s the case for upcoming narrative-driven indie game Fishbowl. This slice-of-life adventure tackles big topics like grief and loneliness head-on, with an emotional story and gorgeous pixel art. And now, it has a release date. Fishbowl will launch on April 2nd for PC via Steam and PS5, and it looks like it could be the console’s next hidden gem.

Fishbowl Brings an Emotional Slice-of-Life Adventure to PS5 and PC

Image courtesy of imissmyfriends.studios and Wholesome Games Presents

Fishbowl comes from developer imissmyfriends.studio and will be published by Wholesome Game Presents. It’s a coming of age visual novel adventure that tackles isolation, friendship, and grief. Since it was first announced, the game has appeared in many major indie showcases and garnered quite a few accolades along the way. The game’s demo, which launched in May 9th and was recently updated for Steam Next Fest 2026, has received an overall Very Positive review rating on Steam. And now, we finally have a launch date for the full game.

Fishbowl is a visual novel along the lines of Coffee Talk. It centers on Alo, a young woman starting her first job in a new city while also grieving the loss of her grandmother. Players will influence her story with the choices they make, unlocking a branching narrative that is almost certainly going to tug on our heartstrings. And for those who prefer a little more gameplay in their visual novels, the mini games are sure to add an extra layer for this one. You can check out what Fishbowl has to offer in the new PS5 release date reveal trailer below:

As you can see from the trailer, Fishbowl brings in a little element of the surreal while still focusing on the daily experience of being a person trying to make her way in the world. And that pixel art? Perfection. If this looks like your kind of game, you’ll be able to experience the full story of Fishbowl on April 2nd. Or, if you pre-order the game, you can dive in a little bit earlier. Fishbowl is available to pre-order now on the PlayStation store with a 10% discount, making it just $8.99. And those who do will get to access the game on March 30th, a few days earlier than most.

Fishbowl releases on April 2nd for PC via Steam and PS5. It costs $9.99 USD at full price, making it one of the more affordable games on offer for PS5.

Do you enjoy visual novel games?