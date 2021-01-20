New Overwatch 2 Map Possibly Teased

✖

A Blizzard developer may have just teased a new Overwatch 2 map. After months and months and months of silence, Overwatch 2 finally reared its head in the headlines last week, but with bad news about the release date and the state of development on the game. Not even a week later, the game is once again in the headlines, and this time it's not with bad news. Rather, the game is in the headlines again because a developer on it has possibly teased a brand new map being added for the sequel.

In a recent interview, Blizzard developers were asked about Kanezaka, the new map that was revealed when the game was revealed in 2019. Adding to this, the developers were also asked about locations they would like to see a new Overwatch map located.

Responding to this bait, one developer walked out a proper, teasing response of "you'll see in Overwatch 2." However, another added they would like to see a Krakow map. For those that don't know: Krakow is located in Poland, and as the developer notes, it's a beautiful medieval city.

"This is a city that I visited a few times and fell in love with," said the developer speaking about Krakow. "The medieval architecture is beautiful and well preserved, the city has very pleasant plazas and open spaces, with lots of interesting shapes and colors."

Now, you could say there's nothing to this response, and you may be right. However, what makes this odd is that the interview was conducted on the official Overwatch website. In other words, this isn't an example of an interviewer catching a developer out. Now, some may say this means there's nothing to it, but others are convinced this is an official tease.

At the moment of publishing, Blizzard hasn't commented on this speculation produced by the interview, and it's unlikely it will at this point. However, if it does, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided.