New Pokemon Snap Getting My Nintendo Rewards

New Pokemon Snap is launching on Nintendo Switch in just a few short days, and to celebrate, rewards related to the game are coming to My Nintendo. Right now, users can redeem their points for digital rewards, including wallpaper for mobile or PC (50 Platinum Coins), or a pop-up card (30 Platinum Coins). Fans that would prefer to get a physical reward will be happy to know that a number of options will become available in the next few days. These will include bags, frames, a notepad, and more. Unfortunately, prices for these items have not been revealed, as of this writing.

An image of the physical items from the game can be found below, or at My Nintendo's website.

(Photo: Nintendo)

While the items above are technically free, there is a shipping cost. Fans can combine shipping with other items from Nintendo's online store, but there is no price point where free shipping becomes available. Those in need of Platinum Coins can actually find several opportunities to earn them through New Pokemon Snap's official website, which can be found right here.

Those looking forward to the physical items will want to grab them quickly! My Nintendo digital rewards have no limit, but physical rewards have a tendency to sell out fairly quickly. Last year, a number of rewards based on Animal Crossing: New Horizons sold out very quickly after being revealed. Pokemon merchandise has been incredibly popular on the secondary market over the last few months, so fans looking to avoid the threat of resellers will want to act quick.

The original Pokemon Snap released on Nintendo 64 back in 1999, quickly endearing itself to audiences around the world. It took more than 20 years for the picture-taking spin-off to see a sequel, but the wait is nearly at an end, as New Pokemon Snap will release exclusively on Nintendo Switch on April 30th. It remains to be seen whether or not New Pokemon Snap can reach the same heights as its predecessor, but ComicBook.com's review for the game will arrive later this week. In the meantime, you can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to New Pokemon Snap? Do you plan on checking out any of the My Nintendo Rewards for the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!