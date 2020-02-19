New PS5 and Xbox Series X Survey Reveals Most and Least Important Selling Points

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are both scheduled to release this year, and while we have a good idea how much the PS5 could cost, there’s no official word on much Microsoft or Sony will charge for their next-gen gaming consoles. In fact, we know very little about either console, which makes it hard to know who will have the better sales pitch come this holiday season. That said, according to an informal Twitter survey, the console that focuses most on affordability and backwards compatibility will likely win the day.

The survey actually comes way of Mortal Kombat 11 creative director Ed Boon, who recently asked his followers what aspect of the next generation of consoles is most important to them. Is it price? Is it the ability to play last-gen games? Is it better graphics? Or is exclusive games? Well, unsurprisingly, it’s price. However, what may surprise you is that the least important selling point is exclusive games.

Below, you can view the results and Boon’s Tweet:

Affordable Price — 37.5% Plays Last-Gen Games — 30% Better Graphics — 19.2% Exclusive Games — 13.2%

50,000+ of you have spoken and PRICE seems to be the most important factor for Next Gen consoles. I’d have guessed Exclusive Games would be higher than 13%🤔 pic.twitter.com/5LLbXbxl7P — Ed Boon (@noobde) February 18, 2020

Now, it goes without saying, this is hardly a scholarly survey or anything that should be taken definitively. However, more than 50,000 gamers did reply, which is a pretty large sample size. And given that Boon’s followers are more likely to be hardcore gamers than casual hobbyists, you’d assume the “exclusive games” and “better graphics” options would be inflated a bit, and that if this was a more casual audience, the percentage that choose price would be even larger.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Personally, backwards compatibility support — and how robust said support is on each console — is probably the biggest selling point for me heading into this holiday season.