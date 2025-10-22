Nintendo Switch Online Is Adding Its Next GameCube Classic at the Perfect Time

Nintendo has announced its next GameCube game that will soon be coming to Nintendo Switch Online, and it’s arriving at the perfect time. When the Switch 2 launched earlier this year, Nintendo began offering a new selection of GameCube titles that Switch Online subscribers could access. To this point, this lineup of games has been pretty slim and has only included the likes of Super Mario Strikers, Chibi-Robo, The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, and a handful of others. Now, in a little over a week, another iconic GameCube game will finally be joining this slate.

Revealed alongside a new trailer, Luigi’s Mansion is set to be added to Nintendo Switch Online next week on October 30th. Originally released in 2001, Luigi’s Mansion is one of the most popular GameCube games and sees the titular character doing battle with ghosts in an abandoned manor. Nintendo had said earlier in 2025 that the game would be coming to Switch Online, but didn’t provide a date or window for its release. For it to arrive right before Halloween is excellent timing given that Luigi’s Mansion is closely linked to the spooky holiday.

Beyond expanding the library of GameCube classics on Switch Online further, Luigi’s Mansion coming to the service is a pretty big deal for another reason. Specifically, this arrival has now made the entire Luigi’s Mansion series accessible on a single platform. In addition to this first entry, the HD remaster of Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon launched last year and is playable on Switch and Switch 2. 2019’s Luigi’s Mansion 3 is also on Switch/Switch 2 and is perhaps considered the best installment in the franchise. So if you’re at all interested in diving into the Luigi’s Mansion games, it’ll now be easier to do so than ever.

As a reminder, GameCube titles aren’t accessible through Nintendo Switch Online at the base tier of the service. Instead, they’re locked behind the Expansion Pack tier of the platform, which also happens to offer a catalog of Nintendo 64 and Game Boy Advance games. Furthermore, while Switch Online is available across all Switch consoles, GameCube titles are only playable on Switch 2. So if you haven’t upgraded to Nintendo’s latest hardware yet, you won’t be able to jump into Luigi’s Mansion for yourself.

