New Resident Evil Game Releases Next Week

A new Resident Evil game is set to release next week on November 17, a couple of months before the release of the next mainline Resident Evil game, Resident Evil Requiem. Furthermore, the new Capcom release is set to be 100% free, or at least free-to-play. Meanwhile, it is also not a traditional survival-horror experience, but a strategy game. Lastly, it is — unlike Resident Evil Requiem — not going to be available on PC and console, but via iOS and Android.

The new Resident Evil game in question is called Resident Evil: Survival Unit, which combines horror elements with base building, resource management, and decision making for a unique experience within the series. That said, while the gameplay loop is new for Resident Evil, the characters are not. Featured characters include Leon S. Kennedy, Jill Valentine, and Claire Redfield. As you can see in the most recent trailer below, the game is essentially XCOM as a Resident Evil game, but with a spin-off mobile game budget.

About the Game

In the game, an unknown infection has decimated an urban city, leaving it in ruin with only a handful of survivors. You are responsible for this group of survivors, whose future you will need to secure by gathering resources, building your base, and expanding your influence in this new post-virus world. To achieve this, you will need to carefully assign survivors to different rules and defend your base, an abandoned mansion, from the infected.

For this new release, Capcom has licensed out to Aniplex and Joycity, who are handling development and publishing of the game, which is set to go live at 9:00 PM ET on the aforementioned date. Right now, there doesn’t appear to be much buzz for the game, considering the official trailer above has less than 10,000 views; however, it’s worth noting it’s not being promoted by the larger official channels Capcom has for the series. This in itself may be telling and suggest a desire to create distance between the game and it. That said, while the trailer above may not have many views, it’s been received mostly positively, as evidenced by its 383 likes to 81 dislikes.

