New Star Wars Game From Respawn Entertainment Reportedly Being Revealed Soon

Cal Kestis could be returning once again sooner than we expect. Respawn Entertainment and EA’s Star Wars action-adventure series, which has spanned across two titles, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, has provided players with the thrill of becoming a Jedi within the franchises’ universe. While the Star Wars Jedi series has been confirmed to have a third game concluding the Cal Kestis’ story, there hasn’t been much talk surrounding when we would hear from EA and Respawn. However, a new rumor suggests that a trailer for the next chapter of this intergalactic story will be publicly announced at a celebration event in the upcoming months.

In a social media post by X user Timur222, he states, “I got some details (regarding the upcoming Respawn Star Wars RTS game ).There will be a public announcement and trailer released during Star Wars Celebration in Japan (April 18-20). Aimed Platforms are Steam, Xbox, PlayStation, and Epic Store. The true lineup is TBD🤫.”

The user himself isn’t one to leak information often, but Timur222 is a Wikipedia editor for gaming historical content. It should be noted that this user has a pretty large reputation given his status in the industry, considering his connections to current and former gaming industry contacts. Of course, these sort of rumors should be taken with a grain of salt (or sand).

As noted in the tweet, the public announcement is rumored to appear at the Star Wars Celebration in Japan in April, which would make sense considering Star Wars Jedi: Survivor trailer was revealed in May 2022. Seeing how the game franchise hasn’t had a title launch since 2023, an announcement is sure to make its way to the forefront this year. In later years, Celebration has brought some of the latest news regarding the future of the franchise, with 2023’s event confirming Daisy Ridley’s Rey returning for a new film, James Mangold directing an original Star Wars film, and a trailer for the Disney+ series Ahsoka, which has been confirmed to begin production on its second season this year.

The Star Wars Jedi titles begin in 2019 with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which was met with favorable reviews from critics praising its world design, combat, and performances, led by Gotham‘s Cameron Monaghan as Cal Kestis and Wolfenstein‘s Debra Wilson as Cere Junda. The sequel, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor released in 2023, received positive reviews from fans and critics, deeming it a significant improvement over its original title. In September 2023, a third installment was announced by Monaghan during an event at Ocala Comic Con.

Respawn and EA’s Star Wars series has provided fans with the exploration and combat that was desperately needed in the gaming industry, with only a few games ever providing the feeling of being a Jedi. While we aren’t sure what the timeline is for when the third installment will come out, we can only hope that players can get a glimpse of what’s to come from the action-adventure series soon in a galaxy not so far away.