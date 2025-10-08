New Sega Update Teases Return of Iconic Sonic the Hedgehog Game

A recent move from Sega has potentially teased the return of an iconic Sonic the Hedgehog game. This past year has been a pretty big one for the Sonic franchise as Sega has released Sonic X Shadow Generations to go along with the recent Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds. Both of these games were also joined by Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which hit theaters at the end of 2024. Now, to further capitalize on this momentum, it looks like one of the most popular Sonic games of the past could be poised to return in some capacity.

As of today, it was discovered (via Sonic City) that Sega recently filed a new trademark for the term “Shadow the Hedgehog” in Japan. The trademark itself was filed in September and is meant to cover both merchandise and software tied to Shadow the Hedgehog. While this trademark could merely be referencing Shadow as a character, it’s also possible that it could be associated with the 2005 video game Shadow the Hedgehog. If this is true, then this might be our first indication that Sega is planning a remaster, remake, or new port of Shadow the Hedgehog for modern platforms.

Now Is the Perfect Time to Bring This Sonic Game Back

If Sega is indeed planning to re-release Shadow the Hedgehog, now would be the perfect time to do so. Shadow is arguably at the height of his popularity after having appeared in the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie, so there’s a good chance that fans new and old would want to check out his standalone game.

It’s also worth mentioning that Shadow the Hedgehog is currently still gridlocked to the platforms that it released for in 2005 (GameCube, PS2, and Xbox), which means that there’s no easy way to access it nowadays. A remaster would help offset this problem greatly and would also help to lower the cost for original copies of Shadow the Hedgehog at resale markets.

For now, it’s worth stressing that there’s no guarantee that Shadow the Hedgehog is going to get a new remaster or port. Still, for those who want to see it come back, there’s at least reason to believe that Sega might have a big announcement up its sleeve that could come to light before the end of 2025.

