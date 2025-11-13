New Silent Hill f Update Makes Some Big Improvements

A new update for Silent Hill f has today been released by Konami. Since arriving back in September, there haven’t been many post-launch patches for the latest game in the Silent Hill series. While this speaks to the overall state of quality in which the game was released, some players have been making it known that they’d like to see certain aspects of the game refined in one way or another. Now, an update has finally been let loose that addresses some of these concerns.

Downloadable now across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, Silent Hill f update 1.10 is the biggest one that the game has received yet. The most prominent new element of this patch is the addition of Casual mode, which is a lower-level difficulty option that players can choose from. Other than this, Konami has also added the ability to skip certain sequences of Silent Hill f when being replayed on New Game+ mode.

While these two features are wholly new to Silent Hill f, they have been joined by some smaller refinements to the game. Namely, Konami has reduced the amount of unskippable combat encounters and has scaled back the number of enemies that are present in select locations. Other tweaks to Hinako’s stamina and health have been made alongside a variety of bug fixes.

To get a look at everything that has been changed with this new Silent Hill f update today, you can view the full patch notes below.

New Features

– Added Action Difficulty: Casual

The Casual action difficulty will be playable when starting a game from “New Game” on the main menu or from a New Game+ save file.

For players on the Story action difficulty or higher, the Casual action difficulty will be selectable upon reaching the Game Over screen multiple times.

– Added Optional Skip Feature for Select Sections of New Game+

Upon completing the “Go through the door” objective after solving the mural puzzle on New Game+, the game will display the option to skip. The game will resume at the scene where Hinako awakens at the corridor of the Dark Shrine for the second time with the “Proceed” objective if skipped.

Items from the skipped sections will not be collected.

“Thankful to Be Here,” “Grateful for a Worthy Foe,” and “Clear Skies” do not unlock on a playthrough that uses the skip feature.

The skip feature does not impact branching paths or endings.

System Changes

Hinako’s stamina replenishes slightly faster

Unskippable combat encounters are reduced across multiple sections

Fewer enemies are placed across multiple sections

Hinako’s line when an enemy is defeated plays at a slightly later time

Hinako takes slightly less damage on the Hard action difficulty

Bug Fixes