New SpongeBob SquarePants Game Leaked

A brand new SpongeBob SquarePants game has leaked online. SpongeBob SquarePants is an animation icon and has stood the test of time. The beloved animated sponge has been on Nickelodeon for 26 years now, outliving many of his contemporaries on the network. SpongeBob has been such a success that the character has spawned multiple movies, spin-off shows, and many video games, including some classics like SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom. There was a pretty big gap where no one was releasing big SpongeBob games anymore as it seemed like the character was relegated to crossover games or mobile titles, but there’s been a resurgence in SpongeBob platformers in recent years.

Following the successful remaster of Battle for Bikini Bottom, THQ Nordic has utilized the hype for SpongeBob in gaming to make a bunch of new games that build upon some of the ideas of that game. Over the last few years, we’ve gotten SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake and even The Patrick Star Game. Both have been respectable 3D platformers that scratch an itch for SpongeBob fans, but now it looks like another SpongeBob game may be on the way very soon.

As spotted by Gematsu, SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide has been rated in South Korea. These ratings only happen if a publisher submits them, so it’s likely not any kind of error. There are no known SpongeBob games with this title, so it’s likely something brand new. THQ Nordic is listed as the publisher for the game, which indicates it’s yet another big console SpongeBob game. As of right now, we have no other details besides standard ratings descriptions, all of which make sense for your typical SpongeBob video game. These ratings typically occur when a game is close to releasing, so this may suggest we’ll see Titans of the Tide released within the next few months.

SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide—an unannounced new SpongeBob game from THQ Nordic—has been rated in South Korea: https://t.co/H6ssXBcUIp pic.twitter.com/2l7YMMJpZT — Gematsu (@gematsu) June 5, 2025

It’s possible this game will be announced at Summer Game Fest with a trailer and release date. It’s unclear who the “titans” could be in reference to, but it may be someone like King Neptune or the Flying Dutchman. It’s also entirely possible these are entirely new characters that aren’t from the shows or films. Given this game is from THQ Nordic, it wouldn’t be surprising if this is yet another 3D platformer that’s very similar to Battle for Bikini Bottom or The Cosmic Shake. No specific platforms were listed, but it will likely release on all the major consoles, possibly including Nintendo Switch 2.

