Sonic Racing Crossworlds Leak Reveals Minecraft, Avatar: The Last Airbender Content

Sonic Racing Crossworlds will seemingly feature crossover content with the likes of Minecraft and Avatar: The Last Airbender, amongst many other franchises outside of Sonic. Sonic Racing Crossworlds is a brand new kart racer centered around Sonic the Hedgehog and all of his friends. While this is far from the first and only Sonic racer, this one does appear to be a bit more unique than the others. Sonic Racing Crossworlds looks to be taking advantage of crossover content in a post-Fortnite world by bringing in franchises outside of Sega and outside of gaming as a whole. The new racing game has been highly anticipated for Sonic fans, but it may appeal to many others too.

A brand new leak reveals screenshots and concept art from Sonic Racing Crossworlds, confirming some of the other franchises coming to the game. It appears that Minecraft, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and SpongeBob SquarePants will all come to Sonic Racing Crossworlds in various capacities. SpongeBob’s content will feature not only the sponge himself but unique vehicles such as a Krabby Patty kart (similar to the one from The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie) and a Bikini Bottom track. Alex from Minecraft will be featured in the game with a minecart as her kart (it’s unclear if other characters like Steve will appear as well).

An older looking Aang from Avatar: The Last Airbender will also be in Sonic Racing Crossworlds with his signature glider serving as a hoverboard of sorts. There are also mentions of bending as some kind of gameplay mechanic and a track based on islands from The Last Airbender TV series.

Here you go. If this moment goes down in history, I’d name it “the crossworlds truthnuke”. I’m bored now, have at it. #SonicRacingCrossWorlds https://t.co/P6cLnmehXf pic.twitter.com/rpSLpixr4t — Insider (@F2Insider) June 3, 2025

It was recently reported that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will also be in Sonic Racing Crossworlds, possibly suggesting a larger crossover with Paramount projects. The Sonic movies and some TV shows are all made under Paramount, so it’s likely there’s a good relationship to get Nickelodeon crossovers in the game. As for Minecraft, that may suggest a strong relationship with Microsoft and maybe could prove positive for other Microsoft-owned characters like Crash Bandicoot or Spyro popping up in the game, but that’s speculative.

Either way, this is a big win for those looking forward to Sonic Racing Crossworlds. It seems like some of these leaks may be for DLC for the game, so maybe don’t expect these things at launch. As of right now, we’re not quite sure when Sonic Racing Crossworlds will release besides sometime in 2025. It’s possible we’ll hear more on the upcoming kart racer at Summer Game Fest, potentially stealing some of Mario Kart Worlds‘ thunder this week.