New Star Wars Black Series and Vintage Collection Gaming Greats ARC Trooper Pre-Order Details

Disney / Lucasfilm and Hasbro have debuted a new wave of The Black Series and The Vintage Collection Gaming Greats ARC Trooper figures for Week 11 of the Bring Home the Bounty merch event. Pre-orders for these figures are expected to go live today, December 22nd at 10am PST / 1pm EST. A breakdown of these Star Wars Battlefront II-inspired figures can be found in the list below. Note that the products will not be listed at their respective retailers until the launch time:

Star Wars The Vintage Collection Gaming Greats ARC Trooper (Umbra Operative) – Buy at Entertainment Earth



Star Wars The Vintage Collection Gaming Greats ARC Trooper (Lambent Seeker) – Buy at Entertainment Earth

Star Wars The Vintage Collection Gaming Greats ARC Trooper – Buy at BBTS



Star Wars The Black Series Gaming Greats ARC Trooper (Umbra Operative) – Buy at GameStop

Videos by ComicBook.com

ORIGINAL: Details on where these pre-orders will be available have not been revealed thus far, but it’s safe to assume that some will be Fan Channel exclusives that you will be able to find here at Entertainment Earth. Others will likely be exclusive to GameStop. This article will be updated as new information becomes available, so stay tuned. UPDATE: It appears that The Vintage Collection ARC Trooper (Umbra Operative) will be an Entertainment Earth exclusive. They will also have TVC Lambient Seeker as a Fan Channel Exclusive. BBTS will get the red ARC Trooper as an exclusive. The Black Series ARC Trooper will be exclusive to GameStop. Direct links will be available here when they go live.

In the meantime, make sure to check out last week’s crop of Bring Home the Bounty Star Wars releases. It includes a Duel of the Fates Funko Pop series, a Bo-Katan Kryze Black Series electronic helmet replica, and Boba Fett and Fennec Shand Vintage Collection figures based on their appearance in the upcoming The Book of Boba Fett television series on Disney+. Details about these releases can be found here.