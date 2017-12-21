New Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Info Highlights New Heroes

Following a recent update from Bandai Namco Enertainment, more information has been released about Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet, which is set for debut this coming Spring. The company’s latest update provides more background on the game’s cast, which includes three new heroes: Kureha, Zeliskam, and Itsuki.

Kureha is the protagonist’s childhood friend, described as being “cheerful and lively” despite some shyness around her personal goals within the game. She considers the protagonist as something of a sibling to her, and can be “meddlesome” at times. Her play style is offensive tank and middle distance, and along with being a key member of the player’s party, she also tends to look after them as an older sister. Her description ends with a tease on what she’s trying to accomplish: “And the reason why she is so particular about her strength is—.”

Her older sister, Zeliskam, is an even more seasoned player than Kureha herself. Described as a “reliable and cute big sister-type who gives off a motherly and broad-minded aura,” Zeliskam is more than meets the eye when it comes to her unique play style. According to the press release, Zeliskam has low VIT, but makes up for it by using buffs and gadgets to create “favorable conditions” for her party. She’s well-known within the world of the game, and has earned the nickname “Uncrowned Queen” among other players in the story.

Finally, Itsuki is a top player who is considered something of a heartthrob for his stylish avatar and considerable in-game skills. In battle, Itsuki is described as a “rear guard-type that uses a sniper rifle and prefers to fight at middle and long distances” who also favors traps and mines over direct attacks. Itsuki is apparently impressed by the player, and “runs into them at every opportunity” he can get.

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet releases on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on February 23rd.

Source: Gematsu