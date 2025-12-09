New Trailer for LEGO Batman Coming Soon, With Release Date Reveal Likely

With The Game Awards headed our way this week, many gamers are prepping their wishlists for big announcements. There will almost certainly be some surprises in store, including whatever that mysterious teaser was about. But not every game is being cloak-and-dagger about its plans for The Game Awards. Recently, the official social media account for the upcoming LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight confirmed the game will show off something at the year’s biggest gaming showcase. That almost certainly means a new trailer, but a bigger reveal is likely.

LEGO Batman confirmed its appearance at The Game Awards with a post suggesting that Batman would be in attendance as “extra security.” However, the game will most likely be one of many to drop a new trailer and new information to the massive captive audience of gaming fans. Revealed earlier this year, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight still does not have an exact release date. But it’s likely we’re going to find out soon enough.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight was revealed back in August with a pretty extensive trailer. We got a good look at the game, which combines classic LEGO humor with a more Arkham Knight style of gameplay. Since then, WB has shown off even more gameplay footage from its newest LEGO Batman release. But clearly, they have something more to share if they’re bringing the game to The Game Awards.

Given the popularity of The Game Awards, showing off your game there is no doubt an expensive enterprise. That means many of the titles showcased are from bigger AAA studios with the budgets to back them. But it also means that few game developers show up without something big to reveal. Sometimes that means a reveal trailer for a new title, other times it’s the first gameplay trailer. And often, games choose The Game Awards as the go-to place to drop their release date. Many, myself included, suspect that’s what WB Games is up to with bringing LEGO Batman himself to the Game Awards stage.

Extra security clocking in for the TGAs. See you all Thursday night. #LEGOBatmanGame #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/AvQZwyjSXW — LEGO® Batman™: Legacy of the Dark Knight (@LEGODCGame) December 9, 2025

We’ve already seen a decent bit of gameplay for LEGO Batman, so while new footage is welcome, it wouldn’t be a first. The reveal trailer also showed off much of what the story will cover, so there’s not much new there for WB to show off, either. Some new gameplay footage may well be on display for the highly anticipated Batman game, but a bigger reveal is likely. Rumors have suggested that Legacy of the Dark Knight is eyeing up an April or May 2026 release date. If that’s true, it’s pretty likely that WB Games is planning a release date reveal for LEGO Batman this week.

For now, all we know is that we’ll see something new from LEGO Batman on Thursday, December 11th, during The Game Awards. The game has a loose 2026 release window and is confirmed for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2. Hopefully, we’ll see even more from what’s shaping up to be the biggest and best LEGO Batman yet.

