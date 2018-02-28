New Warhammer: Vermintide II Gameplay Trailer Shows Off Brutal Combat, Heroes, and More

We’ve got another inside look at the upcoming Warhammer: Vermintide 2 title that will be dropping soon and the latest gameplay video from Fatshark has got us teeming with excitement!

The team is definitely delivering on their promise of a much gorier experience than the first title, with creatures to slay and ground to conquer; it’s damn near perfect. With a few cinematics showcased in the video above, there is real-time gameplay showed off as well. Getting up close and personal with the challenging co-op, show no fear with brutally fatal melee action, and set some stuff on fire while you’re at it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The latest video shows off some of the heroes players can experience in-game and what it will take to survive the invasion! For fans of the first game, this sequel will be an amazing follow up experience. Haven’t checked it out yet? If you’re a fan of the Left 4 Dead series, many have often compared the two.

Warhammer: Vermintide II is set to release on March 8th! To learn more about the game, you can check out the official description below. Don’t forget to check out our previous coverage to learn more about Super Abilities, the career system, and more.

According to the game’s official description:

Vermintide is back – darker, bloodier and more intense than ever!

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is the sequel to the critically acclaimed Vermintide. The time has arrived to revisit the fierce first-person co-op slaughter-fest featuring visceral and ground breaking melee action, set in the apocalyptic End Times of the war-ravaged Warhammer Fantasy Battles world .

Our 5 heroes have returned to take on an even greater threat – the combined forces of a malevolent and destructive Chaos army and the swarming Skaven horde. Prepare to be challenged like never before as you and your team desperately try to survive the never-ending onslaught. Choose between 15 different careers, climb the talent trees, customize your arsenal to fit your unique play style, fight your way through a myriad of stunning levels, and challenge yourself in our new Heroic Deeds System. The only thing standing between utter defeat and victory is you and your allies. If you fall – so will the Empire.