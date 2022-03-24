New Witcher Game’s Mysterious Medallion Confirmed

CD Projekt Red has cleared up one of the mysterious behind their new The Witcher teaser. Earlier this week, the game developer revealed they were working on a brand new game based on The Witcher, kicking off a “new saga” for the popular game franchise. As part of the announcement, CD Projekt Red released a teaser of a Witcher medallion half-buried in the snow. The medallion did not belong to Geralt, the famed protagonist of the franchise, but instead seemed to belong to a brand new school.

After CD Projekt Red Global Community Director Marcin Momot seemingly confirmed speculation on Twitter, Eurogamer received confirmation that the medallion belongs to the School of the Lynx. “Ok, some mysteries should not be so mysterious,” CD Projekt Red global communication director Robert Malinowski told Eurogamer. “I can confirm that the medallion is, in fact, shaped after a lynx.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The curious thing about the confirmation is that there is no “School of the Lynx,” at least not officially. While a Witcher fanfic set after the end of the third game does feature a School of the Lynx, that’s the only reference to a school featuring the large feline.

The popular speculation is that the medallion represents a new start for The Witcher game franchise, which are set after the series of novels written by franchise creator Andrzej Sapkowski. With the novels, three large games, and a TV show all starring Geralt, CD Projekt Red may be looking to tell new stories that explore the mythology of The Witcher. While Witchers were all but wiped out prior to the start of the event of the novels, a new Witcher game could explore a time when Witchers weren’t a nearly extinct profession.

It’s also possible that one of the last Witchers could be trying to start a new School to train new Witchers. After all, monsters haven’t stopped appearing on the Continent, so a character like Ciri or Geralt could be trying to keep their profession alive.

Obviously, we’re a long way from finding out more about this new Witcher game. However, that won’t stop fans from speculating about what the game will entail. Share your thoughts in the comment section below!