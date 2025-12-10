New Xbox Controller Is Perfect for Fallout Fans

Microsoft has released a steady stream of Xbox controllers over the years. These have ranged from standard designs to ones more suited to fans of video games like DOOM: The Dark Ages. This week, a new Xbox controller has dropped that Fallout fans will love. With Fallout continuing its resurgence thanks to the hit TV series and renewed interest in the franchise’s classic RPG roots, this is the perfect time to grab a collectible that offers everyday use as well.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Microsoft has officially unveiled the Fallout Pip-Boy Xbox Controller, a limited-edition design that features the iconic Vault Boy from the series. Players can pick it up for the standard and Elite versions, both of which can be customized via Xbox Design Lab for an additional price. The controller retails at $98.97 with a limited discount at launch, bringing it to $82.97. A listing is also live here on Amazon priced at $88.79.

The controller features a visual style closely tied to Fallout’s retro-tech identity: a bright green metallic D-pad, black thumbsticks, black triggers, and a striking green back case. The topcase sports a custom Fallout design that pays homage to Vault Boy and his recognizable S.P.E.C.I.A.L. traits. It’s an eye-catching combination that feels lifted straight out of a Vault-Tec workshop. Aspects of the controller can be customized to create the perfect Fallout look if you wish to make modifications.

Microsoft notes that these Fallout controllers are available for a limited time, adding an extra layer of urgency for collectors. The timed exclusive tag hints that the standalone version will eventually arrive at additional retailers, but for now, the Microsoft Store and Xbox Design Lab are the only official places to grab one (UPDATE: Now available on Amazon). Given how quickly themed controllers tend to sell out, especially ones tied to beloved franchises, it wouldn’t be surprising to see supply become scarce in the coming weeks.

Play video

With the return of Fallout’s second television series, the new update to Fallout 76, and the rumors of a Fallout 3 remake, this controller releases at the perfect time. While Bethesda and Microsoft have released numerous collectibles for this series, this is definitely one of the best yet. While it may not be the Fallout: New Vegas remake fans have been hoping for, it still is a reason to celebrate.

Controllers are an important aspect of gaming, but they also serve another purpose. Special releases, often tied to new or hit video games, allow players to add stylish collectibles to their gaming setups. Even if there is no intention of actually using them to play, limited-edition controllers like these are perfect to display, or in some cases, resale if the value increases through scarcity.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!