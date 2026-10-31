New Xbox Game Pass Game Brings Back 2000s Xbox 360 EA Classic

Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted is bringing a familiar face back to Xbox Game Pass, giving subscribers another chance to defend their lawns from the undead without purchasing the remaster outright. Xbox Game Pass highlighted the game through its official social media account, confirming that the beloved tower defense series’ latest release is now available through the subscription service.

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There is one important catch, however: Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted is available through EA Play, which is included with Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass. Subscribers on those tiers can download the game on supported platforms or access it through cloud gaming. Game Pass Premium members won’t find it included in their subscription, so they’ll need to purchase the game separately if they want to jump in.

Plants vs. Zombies Is Back Alongside Some Big Game Pass Additions

Originally released in 2009, Plants vs. Zombies became one of the defining tower defense games of its era, eventually making its way to Xbox 360 and a long list of other platforms. Its simple premise still holds up remarkably well: plant an increasingly ridiculous assortment of defenses, collect sunlight, and stop waves of zombies from reaching your house. Replanted gives that experience an HD makeover while adding new content, including local co-op, competitive PvP, and additional challenge modes.

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The remaster isn’t arriving alone, either. October 29 also brought Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, Mouthwashing, and Terrible Lizards to Game Pass, giving subscribers a fairly eclectic batch of games to explore. Plants vs. Zombies is arguably the most nostalgic addition of the bunch, though its arrival is also a reminder that there’s still an audience for the kind of pick-up-and-play strategy experience that helped make the original such a hit.

With Replanted now available across Xbox, PC, and cloud gaming through eligible subscriptions, there’s little stopping longtime fans from returning to the backyard. Just remember to plant those Sunflowers.

Replanted offers a fun excuse to revisit one of gaming’s most memorable strategy games. Are you planning to give the remaster a shot, or are you jumping in for the first time? Let us know in the comments below!