New Yu-Gi-Oh! Structure Deck Card List Leaks Ahead of Release

While many TCG players prefer to build their own custom decks, structure decks in games like the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG make it easier for new players to get started. They can also be a great way to build a solid foundation deck that players can then tweak to their liking. Structure decks are clearly popular, as Yu-Gi-Oh! tends to put out new ones every few months. The next structure deck, Blue Eyes White Destiny, will focus on a familiar favorite used by Seto Kaiba himself. While the deck doesn’t officially release until February 14th, the card list has already leaked.
Few cards are more iconic to the Yu-Gi-Oh! anime than Blue-Eyes White Dragon, and it has already been the central card of previous structure decks. That left many players concerned about what this revamp of a popular structure deck might change. Officially, Konami has only confirmed a few cards that will appear in the Blue Eyes White Destiny deck, including Blue-Eyes Ultimate Spirit Dragon and Neo Kaiser Sea Horse, along with a few support cards aimed at bolstering or summoning Blue Eyes White Dragon more quickly.
While the preview gives a bit of flavor, some TCG fans prefer to take some time to sit with the full deck list before deciding whether to invest in a new structure deck. That’s where a recent leak showcasing the full deck list for this upcoming Yu-Gi-Oh! Structure Deck comes in.
Every Card Featured in the Blue-Eyes White Destiny Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Deck
A post from @R4INMAN in the r/yugioh subreddit reveals the full deck list for the upcoming Blue-Eyes White Destiny deck. The image can be a little tricky to read, but it appears to show the box for the product itself, complete with the list of included cards.
For those looking for an easier to read, plain-text look at the card list, here’s every card supposedly coming in the new Blue-Eyes structure deck.
- Blue-Eyes White Dragon
- Blue-Eyes White Dragon
- Blue-Eyes White Dragon
- Neo Kaiser Sea Horse
- Blue-Eyes Alternative White Dragon
- Blue-Eyes Jet Dragon
- Blue-Eyes Abyss Dragon
- Dragon Spirit of White
- Blue-Eyes Chaos MAX Dragon
- Blue-Eyes Chaos Dragon
- The White Stone of Legend
- The White Stone of Ancients
- Sage with Eyes of Blue
- Sage with Eyes of Blue
- Sage with Eyes of Blue
- Master with Eyes of Blue
- Dictator of D.
- Dictator of D.
- Nibiru, the Primal Being
- Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring
- Effect Veiler
- Effect Veiler
- Maiden of White
- Roar of the Blue-Eyed Dragons
- Chaos Form
- Ultimate Fusion
- Ultimate Fusion
- The Melody of Awakening Dragon
- The Melody of Awakening Dragon
- Mausoleum of White
- Burst Stream of Destruction
- Trade-In
- Trade-In
- Called by the Grave
- Wishes for Eyes of Blue
- Majesty of the White Dragons
- True Light
- The Ultimate Creature of Destruction
- Destined Rivals
- Infinite Impermanence
- Indigo-Eyes Silver Dragon
- Spirit with Eyes of Blue
- Blue-Eyes Ultimate Dragon
- Neo Blue-Eyes Ultimate Dragon
- Blue-Eyes Twin Burst Dragon
- Blue-Eyes Tyrant Dragon
- Blue-Eyes Spirit Dragon
- Azure-Eyes Silver Dragon
- Hieratic Seal of the Heavenly Spheres
- Blue-Eyes Ultimate Spirit Dragon
This list makes a few notable changes from the most recent Blue-Eyes structure deck, which came out in 2013. The Maxx C card, for instance, has been swapped out for a Master with Eyes of Blue card. Given that Maxx C is banned in the US, this change makes sense to many fans, though some are a bit disappointed to see it go. Others have noted the lack of a Magia reprint, which many hoped to see in a new Blue-Eyes themed deck.
In all, the card list suggests that Blue-Eyes White Destiny will be a solid deck for fans of Blue-Eyes White Dragon. It also has a good number of trap cards that will play well into helping newer players hone in on the strategy of the game. The deck officially releases on February 14th, 2025.