New Yu-Gi-Oh! Structure Deck Card List Leaks Ahead of Release

While many TCG players prefer to build their own custom decks, structure decks in games like the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG make it easier for new players to get started. They can also be a great way to build a solid foundation deck that players can then tweak to their liking. Structure decks are clearly popular, as Yu-Gi-Oh! tends to put out new ones every few months. The next structure deck, Blue Eyes White Destiny, will focus on a familiar favorite used by Seto Kaiba himself. While the deck doesn’t officially release until February 14th, the card list has already leaked.

Few cards are more iconic to the Yu-Gi-Oh! anime than Blue-Eyes White Dragon, and it has already been the central card of previous structure decks. That left many players concerned about what this revamp of a popular structure deck might change. Officially, Konami has only confirmed a few cards that will appear in the Blue Eyes White Destiny deck, including Blue-Eyes Ultimate Spirit Dragon and Neo Kaiser Sea Horse, along with a few support cards aimed at bolstering or summoning Blue Eyes White Dragon more quickly.

While the preview gives a bit of flavor, some TCG fans prefer to take some time to sit with the full deck list before deciding whether to invest in a new structure deck. That’s where a recent leak showcasing the full deck list for this upcoming Yu-Gi-Oh! Structure Deck comes in.

Every Card Featured in the Blue-Eyes White Destiny Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Deck

A post from @R4INMAN in the r/yugioh subreddit reveals the full deck list for the upcoming Blue-Eyes White Destiny deck. The image can be a little tricky to read, but it appears to show the box for the product itself, complete with the list of included cards.

For those looking for an easier to read, plain-text look at the card list, here’s every card supposedly coming in the new Blue-Eyes structure deck.

Blue-Eyes White Dragon

Blue-Eyes White Dragon

Blue-Eyes White Dragon

Neo Kaiser Sea Horse

Blue-Eyes Alternative White Dragon

Blue-Eyes Jet Dragon

Blue-Eyes Abyss Dragon

Dragon Spirit of White

Blue-Eyes Chaos MAX Dragon

Blue-Eyes Chaos Dragon

The White Stone of Legend

The White Stone of Ancients

Sage with Eyes of Blue

Sage with Eyes of Blue

Sage with Eyes of Blue

Master with Eyes of Blue

Dictator of D.

Dictator of D.

Nibiru, the Primal Being

Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring

Effect Veiler

Effect Veiler

Maiden of White

Roar of the Blue-Eyed Dragons

Chaos Form

Ultimate Fusion

Ultimate Fusion

The Melody of Awakening Dragon

The Melody of Awakening Dragon

Mausoleum of White

Burst Stream of Destruction

Trade-In

Trade-In

Called by the Grave

Wishes for Eyes of Blue

Majesty of the White Dragons

True Light

The Ultimate Creature of Destruction

Destined Rivals

Infinite Impermanence

Indigo-Eyes Silver Dragon

Spirit with Eyes of Blue

Blue-Eyes Ultimate Dragon

Neo Blue-Eyes Ultimate Dragon

Blue-Eyes Twin Burst Dragon

Blue-Eyes Tyrant Dragon

Blue-Eyes Spirit Dragon

Azure-Eyes Silver Dragon

Hieratic Seal of the Heavenly Spheres

Blue-Eyes Ultimate Spirit Dragon

This list makes a few notable changes from the most recent Blue-Eyes structure deck, which came out in 2013. The Maxx C card, for instance, has been swapped out for a Master with Eyes of Blue card. Given that Maxx C is banned in the US, this change makes sense to many fans, though some are a bit disappointed to see it go. Others have noted the lack of a Magia reprint, which many hoped to see in a new Blue-Eyes themed deck.

In all, the card list suggests that Blue-Eyes White Destiny will be a solid deck for fans of Blue-Eyes White Dragon. It also has a good number of trap cards that will play well into helping newer players hone in on the strategy of the game. The deck officially releases on February 14th, 2025.