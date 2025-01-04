Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush!! Will Finally Release in the USA

Yu-Gi-Oh fans can finally sigh with relief, the most recent anime series in the franchise finally has a release date for the United States of America. TV Insider has confirmed that Disney XD will begin airing Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush!! on January 11th at 7 AM ET. This will be the first time Go Rush will be available to watch in English since the show first premiered in Japan in 2022. Disney XD aired Go Rush’s predecessor, Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens, but Sevens would quickly become available on Hulu after airing. While not confirmed, it is assumed Go Rush will become available on Hulu after airing as well.

However, the Go Rush English dub will likely be the only version of the series to watch on Disney XD and Hulu. Most previous versions of Yu-Gi-Oh on Hulu are only available in their English dub variant, which includes the edited-down version that cut out scenes for American release. Crunchyroll typically includes the uncut Japanese versions of the Yu-Gi-Oh animes, yet Sevens is not available on Crunchyroll, and there’s no way to watch the original Japanese version. Go Rush is a direct successor to Sevens, suggesting fans may only be able to stream Go Rush legally in its fresh, new English translation.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush!! is not the Same Card Game as the Other Shows

While most casual fans and viewers understand the basics of the Yu-Gi-Oh card game that was firmly established in the original Duel Monsters and GX anime, the game became increasingly more difficult to keep track of with each proceeding iteration. New rules and gimmicks were introduced, and texts on cards became increasingly dense. It was easy to miss out on important status effects for specific cards, and it was hard to keep track of what opponents’ cards could do. If you don’t have basic handling of what every card can do, you won’t be able to keep up with a match.

Rush Duel is meant to simplify the Yu-Gi-Oh TCG for children. Rush Duel is technically a different card game from the main Yu-Gi-Oh game, using completely different cards with unique status effects. Cards in Rush Duel re-use monsters, spells, and traps from the mainline games but use new artwork and completely reworked effects. Rush Duel limits the various zones players can use, keeping the rules basic to understand. These games are meant to go by faster, in contrast to the mainline games. Sevens and Go Rush uses the Rush Duel card game rather than the traditional Yu-Gi-Oh cards. Unfortunately, the actual Rush Duel cards are only available to purchase in Asia. There’s currently no English translation of physical Rush Duel cards. Nonetheless, fans can play Rush Duel in Duel Links.

