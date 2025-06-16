Nexus Mods Sale Sparks Concern in Modding Community

Nexus Mods has long been one of the most accessible and widely used sites for modding on PC, but that may be about to change. News that Dark0ne has sold Nexus Mods has officially been revealed and the reaction so far is not positive. One of the major points of contention among users is the lack of who Nexus Mods has been sold to. It is unclear what changes will happen with the site, but fans expect the worst.

Dark0ne started Nexus Mods 24 years ago alongside the release of The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind and is now stepping down as the site’s lead. The reins have been handed over to Foledinho and Rapsak, whom Dark0ne introduces as Victor and Marinus.

“They’ve got deep roots in gaming, tech, and most importantly, they give a damn; about the site, the community, and the future we’re trying to build here,” Dark0ne wrote. “They have my complete trust, and I’m incredibly proud to be bringing them onboard.”

Users of Nexus Mods were quick to point out that no company name was given, nor were there many details about Victor and Marinus. Many were alarmed by the lack of transparency with the sale and expect major changes to occur despite Dark0ne’s reassurances. Fans expect price increases or for the service produced to suffer in quality.

Dark0ne goes on to say he will still have a role at Nexus Mods, working on the Mod Author Discord. However, ownership and leadership have been transferred to Victor and Marinus. Much of the team behind NexusMods will still be present as well.

Nexus Mods’ future is uncertain, but Dark0ne’s statement stirred up a lot of drama, confusion, and fear within the modding community. It remains to be seen if there are drastic changes, or if the site runs as is.

