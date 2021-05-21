Ninja Reveals "New Look" After Finally Ditching Blue Hair

✖

Famous streamer and content creator Tyler "Ninja" Blevins has today to change up his look in a pretty substantial way today. Over the past few years, as he has risen to prominence, Blevins has always been instantly recognizable in large part to his messy and typically blue hair. But for one reason or another, the notable streamer decided to make a change and revealed his new hairdo earlier today.

In a brief tweet earlier this morning, Blevins informed his fans that today would be his final day with his blue hair. The tweet prompted a litany of responses from fans and other users guessing which color Blevins could be going with next. When he started his stream off today, though, almost all of the guesses from many fans ended up being completely incorrect. Rather than sprucing up his hair with another bright color, Blevins decided to just rock his actual hair color which is simply brown.

Blevins ended up sharing the reveal of his new hair in a follow-up video on social media where he showed off his new hair color. The video -- which was honestly kind of awkward -- sees Blevins smiling and shooting a pair of peace signs into the camera. He then clearly seems to look at his Twitch chat to see their own reaction before laughing in response. At the conclusion of the video, he then shouts, "What is happening?" to signify that even he thinks that it's a bit crazy for him to look this way.

It remains to be seen how long Blevins will end up sticking with his normal hair color like this. Although he looks much more normal, boasting some unique hair has always been one of his most notable qualities. Whether or not he ends up changing to something else within the coming days or weeks is something we'll have to wait to see.

What do you think about Ninja's new look? Should he go back to the blue hair, or should he stick with what he's got right now? Share your thoughts with me either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.