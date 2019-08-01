Ninja Is Leaving Twitch to Stream Exclusively On Mixer

Famed Fortnite streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins issued a surprise announcement on Thursday to say that he will be leaving Twitch. Instead of streaming through that platform, he’ll instead be streaming through Mixer, a streaming platform owned by Microsoft.

Ninja announced the move to Mixer in a tweet from his personal account which included a video detailing his plans to transition to the platform. The tweet included the text “the next chapter” to preview what’s to come as Ninja answered questions from a mock audience to give his fans more info. Another video was shared immediately after the first.

During his video, Ninja said the transition to Mixer will give him a chance to “get back in touch” with his roots when it comes to streaming.

“You know, I feel like this is a really good chance to get back in touch with my roots and really remember why I fell in love with streaming,” Ninja said in his announcement.

In his second, less staged video, Ninja said the he’d been holding onto the announcement for some time and was happy to finally be able to share it with his fans. He said his games and streams will be the exact same as they were before despite them being on a different platform now.

By now, Ninja has easily become a household name within gaming and streaming communities after his rise to the top. A former Halo player who rose parallel to Fortnite as the game’s popularity peaked, Ninja has received sponsorships from companies like Red Bull and others. His income has been the topic of much discussion as he reached mainstream levels and appeared on talk shows and other events, and he’s reportedly been paid quite a bit of money to play other companies’ games in the past.

It’s unclear from Ninja’s videos when exactly this transition to Mixer will take place, but given that the announcement is now out there, you can expect that to happen sooner rather than later. This move will be worth keeping an eye on to see how Twitch’s Fortnite viewership is affected with Ninja gone and how many of his fans migrate to the alternate platform.