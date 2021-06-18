Ninja Reacts to Someone Impersonating Him to Infiltrate a Celebrity Basketball Game

✖

Tyler "Ninja" Blevins is possibly the most recognized Twitch streamer in the world, and that clout allows him access to certain events that the general public might not have the opportunity to attend. One such example is a celebrity basketball tournament. Ninja seemingly attended an invite-only event last month, but here's the thing: it wasn't actually him! The "Ninja" that attended the event was actually Dreamers lead singer Nick Wold! Like Ninja, Wold happens to have blue hair, and used that fact to get into the event. A video was shared to the band's Instagram page and TikTok, which was then shared by Barstool Sports, gaining the attention of Ninja.

To his credit, Ninja seemed to have a good sense of humor about the situation! The streamer shared the video on Twitter, laughing about the fact that he didn't "remember going to this game." That Tweet can be found embedded below.

Crazy I don’t remember going to this game 😂 https://t.co/3tGzbsEgVH — Ninja (@Ninja) June 15, 2021

Wold's face mask at the event likely helped him carry out the deception, but he also did a great job dressing like Ninja. Of course, the fact that he wasn't asked for identification going into the event certainly helped! According to the video, Wold was able to meet a number of his favorite rappers at the event, including Tyga, Bobby Shmurda, and more. All in all, it seems the illusion paid off nicely!

After the success of the basketball tournament, Wold actually decided to impersonate Ninja a second time. On the band's Instagram page there's another video, in which Wold uses his hair color to get into Saddle Ranch, which is a hot spot for celebrities and influencers. This time around, Wold actually hired a driver and tipped off the paparazzi in order to better sell the illusion. On the red carpet, Wold can be seen flossing alongside kids and taking photos with fans of the streamer.

It's hard to say whether or not the trick will continue working for Wold now that Ninja is in on the joke, but the whole thing is hilarious. Wold is a celebrity in his own right, as Dreamers has found significant mainstream success over the last few years. Despite this, Wold isn't quite as recognized as Ninja just yet, so he may have to keep up the charade to get into more exclusive events!

