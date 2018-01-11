Nintendo 3DS Sale Goes Live With Huge Discounts on Fan Favorites

Another sale has hit the Nintendo 3DS eShop in the wake of the latest Nintendo Direct, including several of the handheld’s best titles. The digital deals, which run from now until January 18th, knocks up to 30% off of all listed titles, many of which are part of some of Nintendo’s biggest franchises. As part of the sale, members of My Nintendo will earn gold points on each qualifying sale, which can go toward other purchases within the store.
Among the highlights of the sale are Super Mario Maker 3DS, Fire Emblem Fates: Birthright, Yoshi’s Wooly World, and Professor Layton VS. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Here’s the full list of games on sale now:
- Super Mario Maker 3D
- STORY OF SEASONS: Trio of Towns
- Fire Emblem Fates: Birthright
- Fire Emblem Fates: Conquest
- Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX
- YO-KAI WATCH
- Poochy & Yoshi’s Woolly World
- Runbow Pocket
- Puzzle & Dragons Z + Puzzle & Dragons Super Mario Bros. Edition
- Pocket Card Jockey
- Bravely Second: End Layer
- Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King
- RPG Maker Fes
- PICROSS e7
- Professor Layton vs. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney
- Professor Layton and the Azran Legacy
- Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask
- Cooking Mama: Sweet Shop
- Yoshi
- Hatsune Miku: Project Mirai DX
- Super Castlevania IV
- Severed
- Dillon’s Rolling Western: The Last Ranger
This list is specific to the U.S., so if you’re in Europe, check your Nintendo eShop link to verify what’s on sale in your regions. All of the games involved in the sale are available exclusively on the Nintendo 3DS, and each is a digital download, so if you’re looking for physical copies pf the games, you’ll have to search elsewhere. The sale ends on January 18th at 8:59 PM PT, so hurry before the deal is gone forever.