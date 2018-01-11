Nintendo 3DS Sale Goes Live With Huge Discounts on Fan Favorites

Another sale has hit the Nintendo 3DS eShop in the wake of the latest Nintendo Direct, including several of the handheld’s best titles. The digital deals, which run from now until January 18th, knocks up to 30% off of all listed titles, many of which are part of some of Nintendo’s biggest franchises. As part of the sale, members of My Nintendo will earn gold points on each qualifying sale, which can go toward other purchases within the store.

Among the highlights of the sale are Super Mario Maker 3DS, Fire Emblem Fates: Birthright, Yoshi’s Wooly World, and Professor Layton VS. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney.

Here’s the full list of games on sale now:

Super Mario Maker 3D

STORY OF SEASONS: Trio of Towns

Fire Emblem Fates: Birthright

Fire Emblem Fates: Conquest

Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX

YO-KAI WATCH

Poochy & Yoshi’s Woolly World

Runbow Pocket

Puzzle & Dragons Z + Puzzle & Dragons Super Mario Bros. Edition

Pocket Card Jockey

Bravely Second: End Layer

Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King

RPG Maker Fes

PICROSS e7

Professor Layton vs. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney

Professor Layton and the Azran Legacy

Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask

Cooking Mama: Sweet Shop

Yoshi

Hatsune Miku: Project Mirai DX

Super Castlevania IV

Severed

Dillon’s Rolling Western: The Last Ranger

This list is specific to the U.S., so if you’re in Europe, check your Nintendo eShop link to verify what’s on sale in your regions. All of the games involved in the sale are available exclusively on the Nintendo 3DS, and each is a digital download, so if you’re looking for physical copies pf the games, you’ll have to search elsewhere. The sale ends on January 18th at 8:59 PM PT, so hurry before the deal is gone forever.