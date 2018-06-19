Nintendo Announces Summer of Fun Tour With Switch, Starting Next Week

Sony isn’t the only company that’s bringing its games to people with a tour this summer. Nintendo is getting into the act and bringing all of its Nintendo Switch stars with it.

The company has announced that it has paired up with GameTruck to launch the Summer of Fun tour, which will visit Walmart stores across the U.S. starting next week on June 23. It’ll run through August 19 and offer a lot of opportunities for Nintendo fans, including being able to try out hit games, taking part in fun activities and winning prizes.

The demos on hand include Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Tennis Aces, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe among others, getting fans accustomed to watch the Switch has to offer. Visitors will also be able to get pictures with Mario in select locations and take part in other fun events.

“We love bringing families together through our systems, games and lovable characters,” said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “Delivering hands-on demos and unique Nintendo experiences directly to families at Walmart showcases the social fun and portability of Nintendo Switch.”

The announcement also noted, “While enjoying the Nintendo fun, attendees will have the opportunity to enroll in the My Nintendo Summer of Fun sweepstakes for a chance to win round-trip tickets for a family of four to visit any location that Southwest Airlines flies to. By winning this sweepstakes, families inspired by the colorful and exotic kingdoms in the Super Mario Odyssey game will be able to fly to a similar real-life location, like New York (Metro Kingdom), Denver (Snow Kingdom) or the Caribbean (Seaside Kingdom).” Nintendo Switch prize packs will also be given away, including a system, a Nintendo Labo variety kit and a three pack of Mario games.

The tour kicks off in Bedford Park, Illinois and will cover a number of locations across the U.S. You can find out which Walmart stores will be getting the tour by checking out this page.

The only real downside is that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate won’t be coming on the tour. Bummer, as this seems like an ideal opportunity to promote the game. But at least the other games will keep fans busy.

If you don’t have a Nintendo Switch yet and want to see what the system is all about, this is a tour you probably shouldn’t miss!