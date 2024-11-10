New Nintendo Direct Announced, and It’s Not What Anyone Expected

A new Nintendo Direct presentation has been announced, and will take place on Monday, November 11th at 2 p.m. PT. However, fans hoping for news on the company’s new console are out of luck. This time around, the focus will be entirely on Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan. The showcase will offer a closer look at the park’s new Donkey Kong Country expansion, revealing what to expect in terms of rides and attractions. Still, the Nintendo Direct should be exciting for fans in North America, as Donkey Kong Country will be part of Super Nintendo World when it opens in Orlando, as well.

“Tune in on 11/11 at 2 p.m. PT for a SUPER NINTENDO WORLD Direct livestream! The stream will be roughly 10 minutes and showcase Donkey Kong Country of #SuperNintendoWorld at Universal Studios Japan. No game information will be featured,” the post on Nintendo’s official X/Twitter account reads.

The Donkey Kong Country expansion will feature characters and elements based on the Super Nintendo games of the same name. From what’s been shown so far, the main attraction of the expansion is a ride based on the iconic mine cart levels. Mine cart areas became a staple of the series with the original Donkey Kong Country, and were a major test of reflexes as players were forced to dodge enemies while jumping over broken tracks. The ride will simulate the latter aspect of those levels, with sections where it appears that the coaster is jumping over broken tracks. Hopefully tomorrow’s Nintendo Direct will give viewers a glimpse at how this works in practice!

Nintendo fans have been waiting for months to see a Nintendo Direct focused on the company’s next video game console. The public is currently referring to this system as the “Nintendo Switch 2” but an official name has yet to be revealed. Actual news about the Switch successor has been limited thus far, and we only know that a reveal will happen before the end of March 2025. A few days ago, Nintendo confirmed that the system will offer backwards compatibility with Switch games, ensuring that players will be able to enjoy their current titles on the new system.

For now, this Nintendo Direct will have to satisfy hungry fans! It might not be the thing everyone has been hoping for, but at least it’s something. Nintendo has made a lot of smaller announcements over the last few weeks, from remasters of popular games, to an alarm clock, and the release of a music streaming app on mobile devices. At this point, it seems Nintendo is willing to show off anything except for its new system, but hopefully the console’s announcement will live up to all the hype when it happens!

