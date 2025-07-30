New Hades 2 Leak Points to Imminent Release Date

Hades 2 has long been one of the most awaited indie games, and Supergiant Games has fans in a frenzy after it dropped a surprise update before the 1.0 launch. While no official release date has been revealed, a new leak has fans thinking an announcement could happen soon. Considering the timing of the Nintendo Direct on July 31st and Hades 2’s console exclusivity to the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2, it seems things are lining up.

One Hades 2 early access player noticed a new update for the game on Steam that showed all the achievements had been added to the game. Previously, these were not present in Hades 2 as it is in an early access state. However, despite being added, the achievements were quickly pulled from Hades 2 on Steam.

This brief move has fans convinced Hades 2 is either releasing soon, or a release date will be revealed for the full launch. The Nintendo Direct would be the perfect time for a release date to be announced, though many are hoping for a shadow drop the same day. It remains to be seen, but Hades 2 has been shown at other Nintendo Directs, and with this one focusing on publishing partners, it seems very likely.

While the achievements for Hades 2 have been removed, fans were able to screenshot and capture them. Some provide insights into the game and potential spoilers. One such achievement, Elysian Glory, which reads “Prevail in the Contest of Champions,” has fans convinced Theseus and Asterius will make an appearance in the sequel.

Those who have browsed the achievements list pointed out only three that are impossible to complete in the game’s current state. This shows Supergiant Games intends to add a ton of additional content to the full release. While obvious, getting confirmation of this is always good and puts fans at ease.