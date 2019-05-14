Nintendo Direct Announced, Will Focus on Super Mario Maker 2

Nintendo has announced another Nintendo Direct presentation that’s scheduled to take place on Wednesday. While there’s always the chance Nintendo could touch on other information during the Direct, this one’s focus will be on Super Mario Maker 2, Nintendo said. The new game is the second in the series where players build their own Super Mario Bros. levels and is scheduled to be out late in June.

The Nintendo Direct announcement was shared on Tuesday via a tweet that listed the time the presentation would take place. For those who are interested in Super Mario Maker 2, you’ll want to tune into Nintendo’s various social media channels at 3 p.m. PT on May 15th. This presentation is expected to last around 15 minutes, Nintendo said, and you should be able to catch it through places like Nintendo’s YouTube page and likely through Twitter as well. The easiest way to make sure you don’t miss it though is just to head to this site at the appropriate time.

Tune in on Wednesday, May 15 at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET for a roughly 15-minute presentation packed with information all about #SuperMarioMaker2 for #NintendoSwitch. pic.twitter.com/YUEDCzKQO4 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 14, 2019

If you played the first Super Mario Maker, you’ll already have a good idea of what to expect from this game, but the Nintendo Direct will hopefully bring some surprises. Just like the first game, this sequel is all about building different Super Mario Bros. levels filled with all the enemies, environmental hazards, and creative combinations of different features like powerups and carefully placed objects.

Building levels is just part of the game’s appeal though. If you’re not one for building things yourself or just want some inspiration, you can browse through the rest of the public levels created by other players. Some of them are simple, others are fun to replay, and some are just straight up sadistic and nearly impossible, so there’s something there for everyone.

The Super Mario Maker 2 Nintendo Direct is scheduled to take place on Wednesday at 3 p.m. PT.

