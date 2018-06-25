Huge Nintendo eShop Sale Discounts Switch and 3DS Favorites

There’s a really good Nintendo sale taking place this week where you can net a number of Nintendo Switch and 3DS games for dirt cheap.

The sale, which is taking place over the next few days, allows you to pick up a number of great deals. As compiled by our friends at Cheap Ass Gamer, you can see the markdowns and ending sale dates below on a number of games.

This is a good chance to clean up on games you might have missed. For instance, FIFA 18 is dirt cheap just in time for this year’s World Cup; Sonic Forces can be yours for a steal; and Kamiko, one of the better sleeper hits for the Switch, is just $3. Not too shabby at all.

Check out all the deals below and pick up some classics while you can!

Nintendo Switch — Indie Favorites and More

10 Second Run Returns – $4.99 – 25% Off – Ends 7/5

3D MiniGolf – $17.99 – 10% Off – Ends 7/5

A Robot Named Fight! – $8.49 – 34% Off – Ends 7/5

The Adventures of Elena Temple – $3.99 – 20% Off – Ends 7/5

Ambition of the Slimes – $3.50 – 30% Off – Ends 7/5

Animal Super Squad – $6.99 – 30% Off – Ends 7/5

Battle Chef Brigade – $11.99

Bingo for Nintendo Switch – $2.99 – 40% Off – Ends 7/5

Bit Dungeon Plus – $7.19 – 20% Off – Ends 6/28

Brawl – $7.49 – 25% Off – Ends 6/30

The Bridge – $2.99 – 70% Off – Ends 7/11

The Bunker – $9.09 – 30% Off3

Danmaku Unlimited 3 – $6.99 – 30% Off – Ends 7/5

Dark Witch Music Episode: Rudymical – $5.50 – 30% Off – Ends 7/5

Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today – $11.24 – 25% Off – Ends 7/9

Deemo – $23.99 – 20% Off – Ends 7/5

Deep Ones – $4.24 – 15% Off – Ends 6/25

Earthlock – $19.73 – 34% Off – Ends 7/8

FIFA 18 – 23.99 – 60% Off – Ends 6/28

Football Manager Touch 2018 – $26.79 – 33% Off – Ends 7/3

Ginger: Beyond the Crystal – $14.99 – 25% Off – Ends 7/9

Glaive: Brick Breaker – $5.49 – 45% Off – Ends 6/29

Grid Mania – $2.99 – 25% Off – Ends 6/30

Heart & Slash – $11.24 – 25% Off – Ends 7/9

Hollow – $4.99 – 75% Off – Ends 6/28

Hyper Sentinel – $9.74 – 25% Off – Ends 7/5

I am Setsuna – $19.99 – 50% Off – Ends 6/25

Infinite Minigolf – $5.99 – 60% Off – Ends 6/28

Inversus Deluxe – $9.74 – 35% Off – Ends 6/25

Nintendo Switch — WWE 2K18, L.A. Noire and More

Island Flight Simulator – $17.99 – 10% Off – Ends 7/5

Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf – $9.74 – 35% Off – Ends 7/5

Jotun: Valhalla Edition – $9.99 – 33% Off – Ends 7/5

Jumping Joe & Friends – $3.99 – 20% Off – Ends 7/5

Jurassic Pinball – $1.79 – 10% Off – Ends 6/25

Kamiko – $2.99 – 40% Off – Ends 7/5

L.A. Noire – $37.49 – 25% Off – Ends 6/26

Layers of Fear: Legacy – $15.99 – 20% Off – Ends 7/2

The Long Reach – $10.04 – 33% Off – Ends 6/28

Lost Sphear – $24.99 – 50% Off – Ends 6/25

Mad Carnage – $3.74 – 25% Off – Ends 6/30

Mantis Burn Racing – $13.39 – 33% Off – Ends 6/28

Mecho Tales – $0.79 – 20% Off – Ends 6/28

Metropolis: Lux Obscura – $6.79 – 20% Off – Ends 6/25

NeuroVoider – $11.19 – 20% Off – Ends 6/28

Nightmare Boy – $7.99 – 20% Off – Ends 7/9

Oh…Sir! The Hollywood Roast – $2.54 – 15% Off – Ends 6/25

Oh…Sir! The Insult Roast – $1.69 – 15% Off – Ends 6/25

Outlast 2 – $20.09

Owlboy – $17.49 – 30% Off – Ends 7/5

Plague Road – $1.00 – 93% Off – Ends 6/28

Sally’s Law – $7.79 – 40% Off – Ends 7/6

Sky Force Reloaded – $8.99 – 10% Off – Ends 6/28

Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut – $7.49 – 50% Off – Ends 7/5

Sonic Forces – $23.99 – 40% Off – Ends 6/25

Spelunker Party! – $14.99 – 50% Off – Ends 6/25

Suicide Guy – $7.19 – 10% Off – Ends 7/10

Super Beat Sports – $11.99 – 20% Off

Super Ping Pong Trick Shot – $2.99 – 40% Off – Ends 7/5

Tactical Mind – $2.24 – 25% Off – Ends 6/30

TumbleSeed – $9.99 – 33% Off – Ends 6/29

Tumblestone – $4.49 – 70% Off – Ends 7/9

World Soccer Pinball – $1.79 – 10% Off – Ends 7/4

WWE 2K18 – $19.79 – 67% Off – Ends 6/26

WWE 2K18 – Season Pass – $20.09 – 33% Off – Ends 6/26

WWE 2K18 Digital Deluxe – $29.69 – 67% Off – Ends 6/26

Nintendo 3DS — Sonic Classics and More

3D Sonic The Hedgehog – $2.99 – 50% Off – Ends 6/25

3D Sonic The Hedgehog 2 – $2.99 – 50% Off – Ends 6/25

Adventure Bar Story – $4.79 – 20% Off – Ends 6/27

Asdivine Cross – $5.99 – 40% Off – Ends 6/27

Ash – $1.99 – 50% Off – Ends 7/5

Bingo Collection – $1.49 – 50% Off – Ends 6/28

Bit Dungeon Plus – $6.40 – 20% Off – Ends 6/28

Blast ‘Em Bunnies – $2.49 – 50% Off – Ends 6/28

Box Up – $0.99 – 33% Off – Ends 7/11

Brick Race – $0.99 – 33% Off – Ends 7/11

Classic Games Overload: Card & Puzzle Edition – $14.99 – 50% Off – Ends 7/1

Collide-A-Ball- $0.99 – 50% Off – Ends 6/28

Color Cubes – $0.99 – 33% Off – Ends 7/11

Conveni Dream – $4.00 – 20% Off – Ends 6/27

Cup Critters – $0.99 – 33% Off – Ends 7/11

Dangerous Road – $1.49 – 50% Off – Ends 6/28

Darts Up 3D – $1.49 – 50% Off – Ends 7/4

Defend your Crypt – $1.49 – 50% Off – Ends 7/5

Double Breakout – $4.90 – 30% Off – Ends 6/28

Drancia Saga – $4.00 – 20% Off – Ends 6/27

Elminage Original – $9.99 – 50% Off – Ends 6/28

escapeVektor – $3.49 – 50% Off – Ends 6/28

Fairune – $1.99 – 33% Off – Ends 7/4

Farming Simulator 3D – $2.49 – 75% Off – Ends 6/26

Farming Simulator 14 – $6.79 – 66% Off – Ends 6/26

Final Fantasy Explorers – $19.99 – 50% Off – Ends 6/25

Fun! Fun! Minigolf Touch! – $2.24 – 25% Off – Ends 7/4

Galaxy Blaster – $0.99 – 33% Off – Ends 7/11

Glory of Generals – $3.49 – 50% Off – Ends 7/5

Glory of Generals The Pacific – $3.49 – 50% Off – Ends 7/5

Nintendo 3DS — More Sonic the Hedgehog Favorites

Go! Go! Kokopolo 3D – $3.99 – 33% Off – Ends 7/4

Gunman Clive – $0.99 – 50% Off – Ends 7/5

Gunman Clive 2 – $1.49 – 50% Off – Ends 7/5

Hit Ninja – $0.99 – 50% Off – Ends 6/28

Karous: The Beast of Re:Eden – $3.49 – 50% Off – Ends 7/5

Kingdom’s Item Shop – $4.00 – 20% Off – Ends 6/27

The Legend of Dark Witch 3 Wisdom and Lunacy – $7.99 – 20% Off – Ends 6/27

The Legend of Kusakari – $2.49 – 50% Off – Ends 6/28

Mercenaries Saga 2 – $3.99 – 20% Off – Ends 6/27

Mini Sports Collection – $3.49 – 30% Off – Ends 6/28

Musicverse: Electronic Keyboard – $2.95 – 62% Off – Ends 7/5

Parascientific Escape Cruise in the Distant Seas – $3.99 – 20% Off – Ends 6/27

Petit Novel series: Harvest December – $7.99 – 33% Off – Ends 7/4

Ping Pong Trick Shot – $0.99 – 50% Off – Ends 6/28

Ping Pong Trick Shot 2 – $0.99 – 50% Off – Ends 6/28

Pixel Paint – $2.79 – 30% Off – Ends 6/28

RTO – $7.99 – 20% Off – Ends 6/28

Shoot The Ball – $0.99 – 33% Off – Ends 7/11

Snow Moto Racing 3D – $5.99 – 25% Off – Ends 6/28

Soccer Up 3D – $1.97 – 33% Off – Ends 7/4

Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed – $14.99 – 50% Off – Ends 6/25

Sonic Boom: Fire & Ice – $14.99 – 50% Off – Ends 6/25

Sonic Boom: Shattered Crystal – $19.99 – 50% Off – Ends 6/25

Sonic Generations – $14.99 – 50% Off – Ends 6/25

Sonic Lost World – $14.97 – 50% Off – Ends 6/25

Stack ’em High – $1.99 – 50% Off – Ends 6/28

Tappingo – $1.99 – 33% Off – Ends 7/4

Toy Defense – $1.99 – 50% Off – Ends 7/5

Turtle Tale – $1.99 – 33% Off – Ends 7/11

Unlucky Mage – $5.99 – 40% Off – Ends 6/27