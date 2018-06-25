Huge Nintendo eShop Sale Discounts Switch and 3DS Favorites

There’s a really good Nintendo sale taking place this week where you can net a number of Nintendo Switch and 3DS games for dirt cheap.
The sale, which is taking place over the next few days, allows you to pick up a number of great deals. As compiled by our friends at Cheap Ass Gamer, you can see the markdowns and ending sale dates below on a number of games.
This is a good chance to clean up on games you might have missed. For instance, FIFA 18 is dirt cheap just in time for this year’s World Cup; Sonic Forces can be yours for a steal; and Kamiko, one of the better sleeper hits for the Switch, is just $3. Not too shabby at all.
Check out all the deals below and pick up some classics while you can!
Nintendo Switch — Indie Favorites and More
10 Second Run Returns – $4.99 – 25% Off – Ends 7/5
3D MiniGolf – $17.99 – 10% Off – Ends 7/5
A Robot Named Fight! – $8.49 – 34% Off – Ends 7/5
The Adventures of Elena Temple – $3.99 – 20% Off – Ends 7/5
Ambition of the Slimes – $3.50 – 30% Off – Ends 7/5
Animal Super Squad – $6.99 – 30% Off – Ends 7/5
Battle Chef Brigade – $11.99
Bingo for Nintendo Switch – $2.99 – 40% Off – Ends 7/5
Bit Dungeon Plus – $7.19 – 20% Off – Ends 6/28
Brawl – $7.49 – 25% Off – Ends 6/30
The Bridge – $2.99 – 70% Off – Ends 7/11
The Bunker – $9.09 – 30% Off3
Danmaku Unlimited 3 – $6.99 – 30% Off – Ends 7/5
Dark Witch Music Episode: Rudymical – $5.50 – 30% Off – Ends 7/5
Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today – $11.24 – 25% Off – Ends 7/9
Deemo – $23.99 – 20% Off – Ends 7/5
Deep Ones – $4.24 – 15% Off – Ends 6/25
Earthlock – $19.73 – 34% Off – Ends 7/8
FIFA 18 – 23.99 – 60% Off – Ends 6/28
Football Manager Touch 2018 – $26.79 – 33% Off – Ends 7/3
Ginger: Beyond the Crystal – $14.99 – 25% Off – Ends 7/9
Glaive: Brick Breaker – $5.49 – 45% Off – Ends 6/29
Grid Mania – $2.99 – 25% Off – Ends 6/30
Heart & Slash – $11.24 – 25% Off – Ends 7/9
Hollow – $4.99 – 75% Off – Ends 6/28
Hyper Sentinel – $9.74 – 25% Off – Ends 7/5
I am Setsuna – $19.99 – 50% Off – Ends 6/25
Infinite Minigolf – $5.99 – 60% Off – Ends 6/28
Inversus Deluxe – $9.74 – 35% Off – Ends 6/25
Nintendo Switch — WWE 2K18, L.A. Noire and More
Island Flight Simulator – $17.99 – 10% Off – Ends 7/5
Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf – $9.74 – 35% Off – Ends 7/5
Jotun: Valhalla Edition – $9.99 – 33% Off – Ends 7/5
Jumping Joe & Friends – $3.99 – 20% Off – Ends 7/5
Jurassic Pinball – $1.79 – 10% Off – Ends 6/25
Kamiko – $2.99 – 40% Off – Ends 7/5
L.A. Noire – $37.49 – 25% Off – Ends 6/26
Layers of Fear: Legacy – $15.99 – 20% Off – Ends 7/2
The Long Reach – $10.04 – 33% Off – Ends 6/28
Lost Sphear – $24.99 – 50% Off – Ends 6/25
Mad Carnage – $3.74 – 25% Off – Ends 6/30
Mantis Burn Racing – $13.39 – 33% Off – Ends 6/28
Mecho Tales – $0.79 – 20% Off – Ends 6/28
Metropolis: Lux Obscura – $6.79 – 20% Off – Ends 6/25
NeuroVoider – $11.19 – 20% Off – Ends 6/28
Nightmare Boy – $7.99 – 20% Off – Ends 7/9
Oh…Sir! The Hollywood Roast – $2.54 – 15% Off – Ends 6/25
Oh…Sir! The Insult Roast – $1.69 – 15% Off – Ends 6/25
Outlast 2 – $20.09
Owlboy – $17.49 – 30% Off – Ends 7/5
Plague Road – $1.00 – 93% Off – Ends 6/28
Sally’s Law – $7.79 – 40% Off – Ends 7/6
Sky Force Reloaded – $8.99 – 10% Off – Ends 6/28
Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut – $7.49 – 50% Off – Ends 7/5
Sonic Forces – $23.99 – 40% Off – Ends 6/25
Spelunker Party! – $14.99 – 50% Off – Ends 6/25
Suicide Guy – $7.19 – 10% Off – Ends 7/10
Super Beat Sports – $11.99 – 20% Off
Super Ping Pong Trick Shot – $2.99 – 40% Off – Ends 7/5
Tactical Mind – $2.24 – 25% Off – Ends 6/30
TumbleSeed – $9.99 – 33% Off – Ends 6/29
Tumblestone – $4.49 – 70% Off – Ends 7/9
World Soccer Pinball – $1.79 – 10% Off – Ends 7/4
WWE 2K18 – $19.79 – 67% Off – Ends 6/26
WWE 2K18 – Season Pass – $20.09 – 33% Off – Ends 6/26
WWE 2K18 Digital Deluxe – $29.69 – 67% Off – Ends 6/26
Nintendo 3DS — Sonic Classics and More
3D Sonic The Hedgehog – $2.99 – 50% Off – Ends 6/25
3D Sonic The Hedgehog 2 – $2.99 – 50% Off – Ends 6/25
Adventure Bar Story – $4.79 – 20% Off – Ends 6/27
Asdivine Cross – $5.99 – 40% Off – Ends 6/27
Ash – $1.99 – 50% Off – Ends 7/5
Bingo Collection – $1.49 – 50% Off – Ends 6/28
Bit Dungeon Plus – $6.40 – 20% Off – Ends 6/28
Blast ‘Em Bunnies – $2.49 – 50% Off – Ends 6/28
Box Up – $0.99 – 33% Off – Ends 7/11
Brick Race – $0.99 – 33% Off – Ends 7/11
Classic Games Overload: Card & Puzzle Edition – $14.99 – 50% Off – Ends 7/1
Collide-A-Ball- $0.99 – 50% Off – Ends 6/28
Color Cubes – $0.99 – 33% Off – Ends 7/11
Conveni Dream – $4.00 – 20% Off – Ends 6/27
Cup Critters – $0.99 – 33% Off – Ends 7/11
Dangerous Road – $1.49 – 50% Off – Ends 6/28
Darts Up 3D – $1.49 – 50% Off – Ends 7/4
Defend your Crypt – $1.49 – 50% Off – Ends 7/5
Double Breakout – $4.90 – 30% Off – Ends 6/28
Drancia Saga – $4.00 – 20% Off – Ends 6/27
Elminage Original – $9.99 – 50% Off – Ends 6/28
escapeVektor – $3.49 – 50% Off – Ends 6/28
Fairune – $1.99 – 33% Off – Ends 7/4
Farming Simulator 3D – $2.49 – 75% Off – Ends 6/26
Farming Simulator 14 – $6.79 – 66% Off – Ends 6/26
Final Fantasy Explorers – $19.99 – 50% Off – Ends 6/25
Fun! Fun! Minigolf Touch! – $2.24 – 25% Off – Ends 7/4
Galaxy Blaster – $0.99 – 33% Off – Ends 7/11
Glory of Generals – $3.49 – 50% Off – Ends 7/5
Glory of Generals The Pacific – $3.49 – 50% Off – Ends 7/5
Nintendo 3DS — More Sonic the Hedgehog Favorites
Go! Go! Kokopolo 3D – $3.99 – 33% Off – Ends 7/4
Gunman Clive – $0.99 – 50% Off – Ends 7/5
Gunman Clive 2 – $1.49 – 50% Off – Ends 7/5
Hit Ninja – $0.99 – 50% Off – Ends 6/28
Karous: The Beast of Re:Eden – $3.49 – 50% Off – Ends 7/5
Kingdom’s Item Shop – $4.00 – 20% Off – Ends 6/27
The Legend of Dark Witch 3 Wisdom and Lunacy – $7.99 – 20% Off – Ends 6/27
The Legend of Kusakari – $2.49 – 50% Off – Ends 6/28
Mercenaries Saga 2 – $3.99 – 20% Off – Ends 6/27
Mini Sports Collection – $3.49 – 30% Off – Ends 6/28
Musicverse: Electronic Keyboard – $2.95 – 62% Off – Ends 7/5
Parascientific Escape Cruise in the Distant Seas – $3.99 – 20% Off – Ends 6/27
Petit Novel series: Harvest December – $7.99 – 33% Off – Ends 7/4
Ping Pong Trick Shot – $0.99 – 50% Off – Ends 6/28
Ping Pong Trick Shot 2 – $0.99 – 50% Off – Ends 6/28
Pixel Paint – $2.79 – 30% Off – Ends 6/28
RTO – $7.99 – 20% Off – Ends 6/28
Shoot The Ball – $0.99 – 33% Off – Ends 7/11
Snow Moto Racing 3D – $5.99 – 25% Off – Ends 6/28
Soccer Up 3D – $1.97 – 33% Off – Ends 7/4
Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed – $14.99 – 50% Off – Ends 6/25
Sonic Boom: Fire & Ice – $14.99 – 50% Off – Ends 6/25
Sonic Boom: Shattered Crystal – $19.99 – 50% Off – Ends 6/25
Sonic Generations – $14.99 – 50% Off – Ends 6/25
Sonic Lost World – $14.97 – 50% Off – Ends 6/25
Stack ’em High – $1.99 – 50% Off – Ends 6/28
Tappingo – $1.99 – 33% Off – Ends 7/4
Toy Defense – $1.99 – 50% Off – Ends 7/5
Turtle Tale – $1.99 – 33% Off – Ends 7/11
Unlucky Mage – $5.99 – 40% Off – Ends 6/27