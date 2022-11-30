Popular Nintendo Game Boy Game Teased to Return Soon

It looks like a popular Nintendo series from yesteryear may be revived with a new re-release. 1994 saw the release of games like Donkey Kong Country, NBA Jam, Earthworm Jim, The King of Fighters '94, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, X-COM: UFO Defense, Final Fantasy VI, The Elder Scrolls: Arena, Super Metroid, EarthBound, The Need for Speed, Mortal Kombat II, System Shock, Super Street Fighter II Turbo, Virtua Fighter, Tekken, Daytona USA, and DOOM II. It was a great year for video games, especially fighting games. So much so that a great fighting game like Killer Instinct often flies under the radar when talking about 1994 games and even 1994 fighting games.

While the fighting game didn't come to Nintendo Game Boy -- and SNES -- until 1995, it actually debuted in 1994 via arcades. Hence why it's a 1994 game and not a 1995 game. It's probably most synonymous with arcades, but many did play it on both the Game Boy and SNES. That said, it looks like this 1994 classic may be getting ported to modern consoles.

Over on Twitter, well-known port house studio Code Mysteries has tweeted a Killer Instinct image accompanied by a countdown that is set to end this week. For now, this is all we got.

Now, Killer Instinct is now associated with Xbox because it was rebooted in 2013 by Xbox, however, this seems to be specifically teasing the original game, not a follow-up to 2013's reboot, which probably means if that this is a port it's going to be multi-platform.

Unfortunately, for now, all we have is speculation. Thankfully, we will have concrete information sooner rather than later. When this happens, we will relay what you need to know. In the meanwhile, we will be sure to update this story evolves between now and when the countdown expires.

For more coverage on all things Nintendo -- including not just all of the latest news, but all of the latest rumors, leaks, and speculation -- click here or, alternatively, check out the relevant links right below: