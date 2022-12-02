Nintendo Switch Online Has a New Freebie for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers have a new freebie for Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet fans. Unfortunately, not every Switch Online subscriber qualifies for the offer as it's locked behind the Expansion Pack paywall. For those that don't know, the Expansion Pack version of the subscription service, the more expensive version of the subscription service, gives subscribers access to an expanded library of legacy games. More specifically, access to N64 and Sega Genesis in addition to the NES and SNES games all subscribers have access to. There are also some free perks like additional player profile icons.

If you haven't connected the dots yet, the new freebie is for player profile icons. And these icons are straight from Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet, the pair of new Pokemon games. If you don't have the Expansion Pack tier though, none of these icons are available. That said, these -- the third wave of icons from the game -- are only available for a week. Next week they will be replaced with a fourth wave, and then the following week the release will conclude with the fifth wave. Further, you need to spend Platinum Points to redeem them.

Below, you can check out the icons for yourself, courtesy of Twitter user PLDH:

The third wave of Nintendo Switch Online Pokémon icons are now available. This batch includes Pokémon from Scarlet & Violet such as Grafaiai and Paldean Wooper, and characters such as Geeta and Clavell. pic.twitter.com/OVLM0beOyc — PLDH (@PLDHnet) December 2, 2022

It's unclear if any more waves will continue after the fifth wave, but for now, that is the final wave we know about, which unfortunately means many of your favorite Pokemon from the game are unlikely to be included.

For more Nintendo Switch coverage -- including all of the latest Nintendo Switch Online news, rumors, leaks, and speculation -- click here or, alternatively, check out the relevant links right below. And as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Will any of these icons be your new profile image?